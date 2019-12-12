Mount Airy Police Reports

• Mayberry Flea Market on North Andy Griffith Parkway was the scene of a vehicular break-in Sunday which involved the larceny of a firearm, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The Colt Lawman .357-magnum revolver and a Bulldog gun case — valued altogether at $710 and owned by Jeffrey Lee Goad of Fancy Gap, Virginia — were taken from a 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup.

It was unsecured in a parking lot of the flea market at the time.

• A transmission valued at $1,500, owned by Dennis Rhoten Cox, was discovered stolen Monday from his residence on Pittman Street. An unlocked door was entered to enable the theft of the property, described as a Muncie four-speed wide-ratio aluminum transmission.

• Wesley Galasetti Simmons, 30, of 140 Jack’s Trail, Pilot Mountain, was jailed on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; and second-degree trespassing after police encountered him during a trespassing call at Simmons Nissan on Rockford Street on the evening of Dec. 4. The vehicle-related charge had been issued on Oct. 21.

Simmons was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a Feb. 6 appearance in District Court.

• An armed robbery that also involved an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and breaking and entering occurred on the morning of Nov. 20 at the residence of Jonathan Morales Alvarez in the 500 block of Willow Street. Along with Alvarez, Trequan Malik Lewis of Winston-Salem is listed as a victim of the crime in which unknown suspects forcibly entered the home through the front door, pulled guns on those inside and shot into the door. No injuries resulted.

• Sheila Katheryn Lopez, 34, of 147 W. Lebanon St., was charged with larceny and possession of stolen property on Nov. 20, stemming from the theft of Apple AirPods, a type of audio device, at Reeves Community Center on Nov. 15.

The AirPods, valued at $200 and owned by James Riley Templeton of Forest View Drive, an RCC employee, were recovered when police encountered Lopez on Nov. 20. She is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Dec. 23.

• A case of obtaining property by false pretense was reported on Nov. 20 in which Shavon Juanita Medley of Mount Airy, an employee of Quality Inn, was the victim. It involved an unknown suspect sending Medley a fraudulent check, which she deposited into her bank account. Police records indicate that the check was from an account of SW Funds LLC, but no loss figure was listed.