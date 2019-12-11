A new take on an old favorite

Pawn shop proprietor Madame Saffron (Dani Davis), right, offers Valerie Sullivan, (Angela Llewellyn), left, and Kathleen Sullivan (Alyssa Mitchem), center, a gargoyle from her eclectic selection of merchandise. Nonesuch Playmakers are presenting “The Gift of the Magi” on Saturday and Sunday at Jones Family Resource Center in Mount Airy.

With the clever use of a flashback framing device and some added characters, playwright Brack Llewellyn has managed to add a few surprises to a well-worn Christmas favorite while maintaining the heart and soul of the original.

“The Gift of the Magi” will be performed Saturday and Sunday at L.H. Jones Family Resource Center and is based on the 1905 O. Henry short story of the same name. O. Henry’s trademark surprise ending will come as no surprise to anyone who has made their way through a middle school English class during most of the past century. But Llewellyn has fleshed out the story by surrounding the well-known central characters with neighbors and friends whose stories are not known. In addition to making a well-known story less obvious, these new characters contextualize Jim and Della, making the audience feel that maybe they don’t know Jim and Della as well as they thought.

Llewellyn adapted “The Gift of the Magi” for Nonesuch Playmakers in 2009 as the troupe’s Christmas play that year. Since then, it has only been performed twice, once in Stokes County and once by Angela Llewellyn and her Dewey Decimal Players at the Mount Airy Public Library.

“This is a sweet little memory piece,” said Llewellyn at a Sunday rehearsal. “I like O. Henry’s work. He invented the twist-of-fate surprise ending, a genre that is popular to this day. And he’s a North Carolina writer — William Sidney Porter from Greensboro. Where he got the name O. Henry I couldn’t say,” added Llewellyn.

The story’s turn-of-the-century setting has been moved up to 1960, within living memory of a narrator in the present day who tells the story in flashbacks, and yet is a distinctly different time. “It’s 1960, but the ’60s haven’t happened yet. And we can use all that great Christmas music of that period, Perry Como, Dean Martin. Is there anything better than Nat King Cole’s ‘The Christmas Song?’” Llewellyn asked rhetorically.

“This is a story about sacrificing the most precious thing in your life for something greater than yourself. It’s a timeless story. And a short story is the perfect basis for a Christmas play. It runs about an hour and ten minutes,” said Llewellyn.

That’s enough time for the couple at the center of the story to enact the beloved story of sacrifice and love, as well as allowing the new characters to work through their issues.

“Everybody gets a resolution,” Llewellyn promised.

The cast of “Gift of the Magi” is mostly Nonesuch veterans with a few notable newcomers. The present-day narrator Kathleen Sullivan is played by Jane Tucker. Twelve-year-old Kathleen is played by Alyssa Mitchem, in her Nonesuch debut. Her mother Valerie is played by Angela Llewellyn, Nonesuch co-founder.

Della and Jim Young, the couple at the heart of the story, are played by Meredith Dowdy and Teddy Flippin. Jim’s foreman Duke Ellison is played by Chris Powell. Madame Saffron, the proprietor of the pawn shop where much of the story’s wheeling and dealing occurs, is played by Dani Davis. Brack Llewellyn will be playing Father Daniel Connelly, a priest at St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

“The Gift of the Magi” by Brack Llewellyn, adapted from the story by O. Henry, will be performed Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. at L.H. Jones Family Resource Center, 215 Jones School Road, Mount Airy. Tickets are $10 and available at the door. Children younger than 12 are free with a paid adult. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Surry County Senior Center. The final dress rehearsal, on Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m., can be viewed with the donation of a grocery bag filled with canned goods for Yokefellow Ministries.

Nonesuch Playmakers to perform ‘Gift of the Magi’

