Aspen Dental headed to former bank site

An entity that can be described as a different kind of dental office is headed to Mount Airy, according to information from the city planning office.

Aspen Dental, along with a Mattress Warehouse store, will be constructed on a site at the corner of Rockford Street and Edgewood Drive, beside Surry Telephone Membership Corp.

That location is the former home of a bank branch which was part of the BB&T chain. The building housing that financial institution recently was torn down to make way for the two incoming operations.

Mount Airy Planning Director Andy Goodall was unsure Tuesday when the construction of the Aspen Dental and Mattress Warehouse facilities will be completed, with the demolition work only recently being concluded.

Goodall said the developer of the project is Rick Vaughn, a longtime real estate/business entrepreneur in Mount Airy.

Vaughn could not be reached for comment Tuesday regarding the development.

The planning director said he appreciates the fact that the project involving Aspen Dental and Mattress Warehouse is making use of an existing business site in town, rather than being launched “further beyond the city limits.”

“We’re just happy to see redevelopment of property,” Goodall said.

Under-served client base

Aspen Dental is classified as a corporate dentistry and dental support organization that is based in East Syracuse, New York.

Its services are said to be designed for patients who lack a regular dentist and have no established dental routine.

A company official has described a typical recipient of Aspen Dental services as middle-aged and possibly struggling to meet day-to-day expenses, or someone viewing dental work as left up to individual choice or judgment rather than being routine.

Such patients might face emergency dental services that Aspen Dental endeavors to provide, according to statements by that official which were gleaned from an online report.

There is no single provider of dental care called “Aspen Dental,” according to information on the company’s website. Each Aspen Dental-branded practice is owned and operated by a licensed dentist, with Aspen Dental Management Inc. providing administrative and business support services to those practices.

Aspen licenses its brand name to the independently owned and operated dental practices that use its support services, the website states, which include hundreds of franchised facilities across the U.S.

Since Aspen Dental does not own or operate the offices, with the responsibility of employing and supervising the dentists providing care left to the independent practices, services can vary from place to place, the website states.

Aspen Dental has offices in Kernersville, High Point and Greensboro.

Mattress Warehouse, meanwhile, is a chain that opened its first store in November 1989 in Frederick, Maryland, and now has more than 250 locations.

Its mattress products include such brands as Serta, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, TEMPUR-Pedic, Kingsdown and Aireloom, with its stores also carrying pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames and platform beds.

