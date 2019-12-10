City asked to OK ‘brunch bill’ alcohol

Jay Roberts, a farmer from Pinnacle who sells eggs to local restaurants, urges Mount Airy officials to take action allowing sales of alcohol to begin at such establishments at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings rather than noon. Tom Joyce | The News

Mount Airy officials have been given something to chew on in recent days, the idea of including the city in the so-called “brunch bill” to allow alcohol to be served on Sunday mornings.

It has been more than two years since the N.C. General Assembly approved Senate Bill 155, which was signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper. The measure commonly known as the brunch bill gave local government officials the authority to decide whether alcohol sales can begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays in restaurants and retail stores, including wineries, instead of noon as was long the case.

The brunch bill was a campaign issue in Mount Airy in 2017, but was never voted on and has not even been mentioned since. That silence was broken during a meeting of the city board of commissioners last Thursday, when a renewed call for its local approval was voiced.

“It fell on deaf ears,” Jay Roberts said of municipal officials’ initial reaction to the chance to implement the sale of alcohol on Sunday mornings after this was permitted in 2017.

“You did nothing,” Roberts reminded during the commissioners’ meeting Thursday afternoon, when the brunch bill issue was not on the agenda, but broached by him during a public forum when citizens may speak on any city government issue.

Roberts is a Pinnacle resident who explained after the forum that he is an egg farmer, associated with an operation called Kai’s Hens. “I provide eggs to local restaurants.”

The forum speaker believes allowing alcohol sales at such establishments could benefit both them and the city government.

“You’re losing business, you’re losing revenue,” he said of the city in general when addressing the commissioners. Mount Airy is the only municipality in Surry County not to embrace the provisions of the brunch bill, according to Roberts.

“It costs the town nothing,” he said. “It’s a zero cost.”

Roberts’ request coincided with the first regular meeting of a “new” city council, which includes three incoming representatives on the five-member Mount Airy Board of Commissioners who had been sworn in to office last Tuesday night.

“Passage of this can be done today,” Roberts said Thursday. “It does not require a public hearing.”

The commissioners did not consider that action or offer any comments in response to Roberts’ request.

Yokeley open to issue

Commissioners Jon Cawley and Steve Yokeley — the two council members who are not part of the new regime — each addressed local adoption of the brunch bill provisions in 2017 when both were campaigning successfully for re-election.

Cawley, a member of the ministry, said he would not support that due to his religious beliefs. Sunday morning should continue to be set aside as a time for church-related activities that are not encroached upon or interfered with by the expansion of alcohol sales, he said in October 2017.

Yokeley was more open to the idea, saying that while not a drinker himself, he has no problem with those who do as long as they don’t drive afterward.

He envisioned no conflict with religious activities, pointing out that people who go to church will do so regardless of Sunday morning alcohol sales.

Yet Yokeley said an economic benefit to the community would have to be demonstrated before he voted for the measure.

He revisited the topic Monday, acknowledging that the proposal has been a non-issue since 2017.

“I haven’t had any requests from any restaurant owners at all in a couple of years and I haven’t really thought about it,” added Yokeley.

“And hopefully, it will be brought back up,” he said. “I hope it will be a topic of discussion.”

Yokeley said it also would help to have local restaurant or winery owners who favor Sunday morning alcohol sales take the initiative by contacting city officials about those views.

With the passage of time, he was unsure Monday about what steps the city government would have to take to approve and implement the brunch bill provisions.

“We’ll just have to review.”

