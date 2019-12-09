Surry gets $3 million in flooding aid

Patsy Joan Jackson, Country Meadow Lane, Pilot Mountain, was extricated from her car after being caught in flood water resulting from Hurricane Michael in 2018. Submitted photo

Submitted photo Patsy Joan Jackson, Country Meadow Lane, Pilot Mountain, was extricated from her car after being caught in flood water resulting from Hurricane Michael in 2018. -

DOBSON — Surry County will receive $3 million in state funds to help with 2018 storm damage.

County Manager Chris Knopf said he and Commissioner Eddie Harris took a tour of some area waterways with state officials so everyone could see problems caused by torrential rains falling during Hurricane Michael.

“There are about $3 million in state funds that have been earmarked for us because of riverbank damage,” Knopf told the Surry County Board of Commissioners at its last meeting. Specifically, the monies are earmarked for work on Mitchell River, Big Elkin Creek and Camp Creek.

The tour included Knopf, Harris, landowners where the waterways cross, environmental engineers and the Resource Institute, a non-profit organization based in Winston-Salem which says its mission is “to enhance America’s natural resources by restoring streams, rivers and wetlands.”

Harris called it a productive tour and said efforts to get some storm assistance has been going on for a year. In different areas of Surry County, Hurricane Michael dropped 8-13 inches of rain that caused a significant amount of damage.

One area is just across the line in Wilkes County, noted Harris. But that affects the Elkin watershed where the town get its raw drinking water, so it is important to Surry to get the work done.

Members of the N.C. General Assembly that represent Surry — Deanna Ballard, Rep. Phil Berger and Rep. Sarah Stevens — were instrumental in making sure that Surry got some of the funds, too, rather than all the relief going to the coast, Harris noted.

Commissioner Van Tucker added that Harris should be commended for his efforts in pushing to get recovery relief here.

Knopf explained to the board members that the funding would be coming from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and would be paid to the Resource Institute, so the county wouldn’t be paying for any of this.

The paperwork Knopf provided shows $1.5 million to assist Big Elkin Creek, $1 million for Mitchell River and $500,000 for Camp Creek.

Harris added that this money would only be to repair waterways. A well-known landmark, the dam at Kapps Mill, was washed away by the heavy water flow, but these funds won’t go toward fixing that, just the streams, he said.

• It should be noted that over the summer Gov. Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 95, reallocating state funds away from the Resource Institute after some coastal towns complained about the organization.

While the institute is technically a non-profit group, that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t rake in a lot of funds. According to the Coastal Review Online, the Resource Institute asked the state for a 12% cut of the money going to the coastal project it would work on. At $5 million, this came to a cut of $600,000 for “administrative costs” to cover grant management, project management and technical assistance.

Local officials in Topsail Beach, North Topsail Beach and Surf City questioned the 12% share and why a Winston-Salem company with little coastal experience would get the funds to oversee projects on the Outer Banks island.

New digs

With Don Mitchell, county facilities director, out sick, Knopf told the board about a project needed at the Surry County Judicial Center.

The Superior Court judges preside over courts in both Dobson and Danbury. The judges did have an office in King to work out of that was between the two towns, Knopf said. But that lease has not been renewed and the judges need somewhere to call home. Therefore, both the Dobson and Danbury judicial centers are looking to provide office space.

The district judges have had offices in the judicial center ever since it first opened, noted the county manager, but the Superior Court judges have not.

A memo from Mitchell reminded the commissioners that he included money in his department budget for this year to cover the design and construction of two office spaces. In August the board approved Brite Engineering Consultants to do the design work.

On Nov. 7 Mitchell and consultant Tony Chilton met with four local contractors interested in bidding on the project.

On Nov. 21 Mitchell opened the sealed bids, and the results were close. Hayco Construction of Pilot Mountain nipped David Hill Builders of Mount Airy by just $200.

The four bids received were:

$44,700 — Hayco

$44,900 — David Hill

$49,250 — Omega Construction

$58,000 — Simcon General Contractors

Jody Galyean, Hayco project manager, said the work will include:

Demolishing the existing ceilings; new stud framing, drywall and insulation; electrical work and fire alarm; a stained bookshelf; aluminum storefront opening and doors with cylinder locks; and new carpeting.

After the contract is executed, Galyean says to allow two weeks for the team to complete the work.

After discussion, the county board votes to approve Hayco for the work.

• There will be no second county meeting this month. The next scheduled meeting of the county board will be on Monday, Jan. 6.

Patsy Joan Jackson, Country Meadow Lane, Pilot Mountain, was extricated from her car after being caught in flood water resulting from Hurricane Michael in 2018. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_0685.jpg Patsy Joan Jackson, Country Meadow Lane, Pilot Mountain, was extricated from her car after being caught in flood water resulting from Hurricane Michael in 2018. Submitted photo

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.