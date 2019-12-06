Youth organization to host Winterfest

Tamara Veit, the executive director of Surry Friends of Youth, displays artwork from the Millennium Charter Academy student body which is among numerous items offered in a silent auction for Winterfest.

The calendar says the change in seasons is still about three weeks away — but don’t tell that to the Surry Friends of Youth, which will hold Winterfest on Saturday night.

It is a first-ever event that is scheduled from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History downtown.

Winterfest will occupy the third floor of the museum Saturday night with attractions including live music by the band George Smith and Friends; the MAUI Invasion ukulele group; heavy hors d’oeuvres provided by The Loaded Goat restaurant, headlined by a roast beef carving station and fingerling potatoes; and a cash bar with beer and wine by Thirsty Souls Community Brewing.

“The event is free to the public,” said Executive Director Tamara Veit of Surry Friends of Youth, except for the beverages offered by Thirsty Souls.

There is a fundraising aspect associated with Winterfest, a silent auction featuring numerous items, along with the sale of raffle tickets.

The proceeds will benefit the Best Friends and Special Friends programs of Surry Friends of Youth, in which volunteers from the community are matched with children needing friendship and guidance, or persons with mental and/or physical disabilities.

Veit is quite excited about the auction aspect of the event, which actually got under way Tuesday on an online basis and will culminate at the end of Winterfest Saturday night when the winning bids are revealed.

“The auction has something for everyone,” Veit said, “ranging from $700 items to $10 items.”

The list includes stays at cabin, honeymoon chateau and inn establishments; a “discovery ride” with RA-Tech Aviation of Mount Airy; a 2018 signed football from the Carolina Panthers; tickets for the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team; a bistro grill; artwork; furniture; crafts; outdoor patio equipment; holiday items; and, as the saying goes, much more too numerous to name.

One service from the legal community is even involved, an estate-planning package for two.

Veit encourages auction participants to go ahead and register at https://www.auctria.com/ev?site=be974e9a-6198-4332-a777-7ea9880c796a

“Even if they are out of town, they can be bidding,” she of a process that is well underway with 121 registrants as of Tuesday afternoon.

Bids will continue to be accepted throughout Saturday night’s event. The website lists the highest bids so far for the various items.

Veit is gratified for the support from a long list of sponsors and businesses that have donated products or services being offered for the Winterfest charity.

“I’ve been amazed since I’ve been out fundraising for this,” said the Surry Friends of Youth executive director, who has been in that job since July. She said many of those she contacted have been touched by the agency in some way.

Surry Friends of Youth, headquartered on West Lebanon Street in Mount Airy, originated in 1976, when concerned citizens joined to form the agency.

The saw a need for family and individual counseling and other services to help put at-risk youths on the right track and prevent crime and other problems later, in which the Best Friends component plays a key role.

Veit said those she encountered while organizing Winterfest have tended to include those who’ve directly aided the Surry Friends of Youths in its mission over the years, or persons helped by it in some way.

“It’s been amazing.”

Winterfest organizers described the downtown museum as the perfect venue for the event promising “a festive night” of music, fun and food along with the silent auction.

George Smith and Friends is a local group that plays a variety of music, they said.

Veit is especially appreciative for the involvement by The Loaded Goat, which is providing heavy hors d’oeuvres she said will be more like a feast.

“Come hungry,” the Friends official said in urging everyone in the community to attend.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

