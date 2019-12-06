Koch takes aim at city grants

Commissioner Jon Cawley, left, and Tom Koch, a newly installed commissioner, debate funding Thursday afternoon which previously was approved by city officials for the Surry Arts Council and Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

Commissioner Jon Cawley, left, and Tom Koch, a newly installed commissioner, debate funding Thursday afternoon which previously was approved by city officials for the Surry Arts Council and Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. -

So much for a honeymoon period — Tom Koch, a member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners for less than 48 hours, attempted Thursday afternoon to undo funding decisions made by the board in September and October.

Those involve allocations potentially totaling $1.5 million over the next five years to the Surry Arts Council and Mount Airy Museum of Regional History to aid building-related projects of each. In approving these, city officials recognized the cultural value of the two entities to the community and for tourism.

Koch had been sworn in as a North Ward representative during a special organizational meeting Tuesday night, along with Marie Wood from the South Ward and Ron Niland as the city’s at-large commissioner. The three were victorious in the Nov. 5 municipal election.

The first regular meeting of the new arrivals occurred Thursday afternoon. Niland was absent from it due to an earlier commitment, leaving only four commissioners present for any actions taken on a light agenda that listed no matters to be raised by individual commissioners.

However, when board members were asked if they had new business to bring to the table, Koch immediately referred to the funding decisions by the commissioners earlier this fall benefiting the Surry Arts Council and regional museum.

That included a $1 million grant approved on Sept. 19 for the arts council at the rate of $200,000 annually over five years, beginning with the present fiscal year, to aid a planned $4 million multi-purpose building containing a Siamese Twins museum.

Then on Oct. 17, the commissioners OK’d $500,000 for the regional museum — $100,000 each over a five-year period beginning with this fiscal year. Also, the funding motion then by Commissioner Steve Yokeley included language to “strongly consider” the same level of annual funding throughout the next decade, for a potential $1 million for the museum.

The allocation of the city dollars for the initial five-year period is part of a $3.5 million fundraising goal to pay for various upgrades to the regional history museum’s building infrastructure and exhibit areas.

Commissioner Koch introduced a motion Thursday to suspend the funding for both organizations, since the decisions were made as the terms of outgoing commissioners were waning.

While that proposal subsequently was defeated in a 3-1 vote, Koch made his opinions known after a campaign season in which he continuously expressed concern over various financial decisions of city government.

“I just think it was inappropriate,” the new North Ward member said of the timing of the two funding allocations. Koch explained that the “new board” should have been allowed to study the requests before such large sums were appropriated.

He also suggested that not enough investigation was done by those commissioners who did give their approval.

“I just think with a million and a half dollars, I think we need to ask some questions,” Koch commented. “We’re giving money and we haven’t asked any questions.”

Koch pointed out that both decisions seemed to have been made hastily.

But other commissioners were reluctant to go along with his suspension proposal, which Koch initially wanted to impose for the funding of all five years for each organization before amending it to apply to the last four years.

In approving both requests earlier this fall, the “old board” had acknowledged that while it could allocate money from the city’s fund balance, or reserves, to cover the first-year appropriations, they could not commit future boards to continue the funding.

There was an understanding that allocations for the remaining four years would be considered on an annual basis by the board during budget deliberations.

It was pointed out Thursday that the grant to the Surry Arts Council might not be manifested, since it could be offset by outside grants and donations for its museum project which would not make the city funds necessary.

“If we use the word ‘suspend,’ is that going to send a message that we don’t want to send at this time?” Commissioner Jon Cawley asked.

However, Koch said he also questioned whether city officials were fully aware of the stipulations behind the funding allocations.

This included his concerns about the city being kept informed by the arts council, in specific, of any grants it receives for the Siamese Twins museum and other details of the project.

Commissioner Jon Cawley, left, and Tom Koch, a newly installed commissioner, debate funding Thursday afternoon which previously was approved by city officials for the Surry Arts Council and Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Koch-gets-tough-this.jpg Commissioner Jon Cawley, left, and Tom Koch, a newly installed commissioner, debate funding Thursday afternoon which previously was approved by city officials for the Surry Arts Council and Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

New commissioner zeroes in on arts council, museum funding

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.