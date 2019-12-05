‘Ivy Rowe’ actress brings show to Mount Airy

Barbara Bates Smith will be bringing her long-running “Ivy Rowe” show, adapted from Lee Smith’s bestselling novel “Fair and Tender Ladies,” to the Mount Airy Public Library for a 2 p.m. show on Sunday. Musical accompaniment for the production will be by Jeff Sebens. Submitted photo

Actress Barbara Bates Smith, noted for her Off-Broadway debut with “Ivy Rowe,” adapted from Lee Smith’s bestselling novel “Fair and Tender Ladies,” is celebrating her 25th year of touring with a performance on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Mount Airy Public Library. Musical accompaniment will be by Jeff Sebens.

“I used to be a scandal; now I’m an institution!” This quote from the novel, said Bates-Smith, aptly describes her more than 700 times of portraying this feisty mountain woman’s life of “livin’ on love,” even as she takes a stand against the coal company’s bulldozer.

Author Lee Smith has said, “Barbara is Ivy Rowe. I am her most avid fan.”

Of its Off-Broadway debut, The Village Voice said “A lifetime’s worth of sass, whoop, hurt, and reflection.”

Other stage adaptations of Lee Smith’s works are part of Bates-Smith’s touring repertoire, with recent additions from those of Allan Gurganus and Ron Rash. “Go, Granny D!” from the memoir of Doris “Granny D” Haddock, who at age 90 walked across the U.S. for election reform, is now touring nationwide.

A Southeastern Theatre Best Actress award winner, Bates-Smith has recently played leading roles in regional productions of “Wit,” “Hamlet,” “Doubt” and “August: Osage County.”

Prizewinning North Carolina author Lee Smith has written sixteen books of fiction, including another bestseller novel “The Last Girls”, “Oral History,” and the recently published “Guests on Earth.”

The Mount Airy library program begins at 2 pm. For more information please call the library at 336-789-5108. Additional information about Bates-Smith is on the actress’s website at www.barbarabatessmith.com.