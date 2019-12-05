Event to honor female veterans

Although they serve in the military right alongside men, women sometimes go unnoticed, contends a local group that is seeking to honor female veterans through an event Friday in Mount Airy.

The Mount Airy/Surry County Branch of the National Association of University Women will salute female veterans during a program scheduled for 4 p.m. that day at the city schools’ headquarters at 351 Riverside Drive.

“We plan to honor our heroes and their families for the many sacrifices made so we can enjoy our freedom,” said Vice President Adreann Belle of the local branch of the association, which is trying to get the word out to female veterans inviting them to the event.

The group has sought to show support for the military in general since being chartered in 2016, group officials said.

Yet women in particular historically have served with male counterparts with little or no recognition, says group President Marie Nicholson, the wife of a soldier and a 10-year volunteer with the Army Family Support Group.

“Soldiers I’ve watched and worked with include men and women,” Nicholson related. “The jobs they do have no gender lines, and therefore the importance of their service is universal.”

However, inequality and other obstacles have undermined their acts of patriotism and service, Nicholson added.

Dedicated to the nation’s defense, women first disguised themselves as males in the 1700s to fight, and worked as nurses, administrative assistants and spies. During the last two years of World War I, they finally were allowed to join the military and now are in combat side by side with male service personnel.

Cheryl “Yellow Fawn” Scott, of the Mount Airy/Surry County branch of the organization, said the group is excited about the chance to highlight the courage, contributions, resilience and professionalism of local female veterans during Friday’s event.

It will include cake and snacks.

Previous activities of the group in support of military causes have included, in part, acknowledgements to veterans and military widows during Veterans Day, sending overseas Christmas care packages to two young Surry County soldiers and support for a lieutenant colonel fighting cancer.