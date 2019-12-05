Five file for local offices

Tucker

The filing period has opened for several races in the 2020 elections.

It is just the first week, but already five people have filed to run for races that will be settled on the ballot Nov. 3, according to Michella Huff, who has taken over as county elections director for the retiring Susan Jarrell.

• On Monday, the Surry County Board of Commissioners voted to name Larry Johnson as chairman of the board to replace Van Tucker who served for a year. This week both men filed to run for a second term.

Each man got an early start to his job as he was appointed to fill a vacant position soon after announcing his candidacy. Tucker replaced Paul Johnson, and Larry Johnson replaced Jimmy Miller after defeating Miller in the spring primary.

• Rep. Sarah Stevens (District 90) has filed to run for her seventh two-year term in the state House of Representatives. She joined the General Assembly in 2008 and in 2017 was named speaker pro tempore, presiding over House sessions when Speaker Tim Moore isn’t present.

In 2018 the Republican attorney took 68.4% of the vote over Democrat John Worth Wiles (26.7%) and Allen Poindexter (5%) who ran under the Constitution Party banner.

In her first race in 2008 she narrowly beat out Jim Harrell by about 300 votes, but since then has taken at least 68% of the vote in the past five races (unopposed in 2012).

• Two people have signed up for the county school board races, which will be held in a partisan format after changes earlier this year.

Clark Goings filed to run for reelection for District 5, which includes the Franklin community. Goings has served as the vice chair to Dr. Terri Mosley on the current Surry Count Board of Education.

A newcomer to the field is Dale Badgett, of Mount Airy, filing for District 1, which includes multiple precincts in the greater Mount Airy area.

Badgett, who currently works in education, said he likes the members of the school board and wouldn’t be running just to run. However, he said that current District 1 representative Brian Moser has announced he will not seek reelection. So, Badgett decided to run for that spot.

“I hope we are doing a good job of educating our kids,” said Badgett, “and perhaps we can advance a little on the workforce-development side.”

From 1985 to 2013, Badgett spent 28 years between the Air Force and Air Force Reserves and was called back to duty a couple of times after the Twin Towers fell in New York.

When he first came out of active duty, Badgett worked with the county planning department in 1992. In 1994 he replaced Jim Grimes as executive director of the Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce for three years. Then he spent five years working for John S. Clark.

He was working there when 9/11 hit and he soon was called back to active duty for four months.

When he came home, he felt like he needed to do something to give back to his community and spoke to Terri Mosley, who was principal of North Surry High School at the time. He became a teacher in 2002, but in 2004 he was called back to active duty.

Since fully retiring from the Reserves in 2013, Badgett has worked in education with Surry Community College and now as a career development coordinator in Surry County Schools, covering North Surry, Gentry Middle and Meadowview Middle.

• One member of the Mount Airy Board of Education has announced that he will not be filing.

Mike Marion first joined the school board in 2015 as an appointee to fill the unexpired term of Amy Bledsoe. In the summer of 2016 he filed to run for reelection and was unopposed.

“It was just an honor to serve, and I am grateful for the opportunity,” Marion said in announcing he will not run again for District B, which includes Mount Airy #2 and Mount Airy #3.

Marion said there are two big factors in his decision, with the biggest being that he wants to spend more time with his growing children.

He said he has daughters in the seventh and ninth grades. By the time the next term ends in 2024, one will be out of high school and the other will be a senior. He doesn’t want to miss out on all the activities he could enjoy with them, so he doesn’t want to commit himself to the board.

A core belief, he added, is that there should be term limits on all elected offices so that new ideas come into play. Since he believes strongly in this, Marion thinks he has served his time and is ready to let someone else have a say.

According to the information from the elections office, there is a tight window for people to file for office now, said Marion, so he wanted to give his announcement quickly after making a decision.

In the past, candidates could have up to the start of August to file for a school board race.

In a partisan format, the deadline for filing is the same as other partisan races: noon on Dec. 20. This goes for county commissioners, city and county school boards and state offices.

Town elections for Dobson, Elkin and Pilot Mountain are not partisan and will have a different filing period. Anyone wishing to run for a seat in one of those towns must file between July 6-17.

“Becoming a school board member in North Carolina is a high calling for those interested in public service. No greater service can one offer than to help set the course and direction of educating the future leaders of our society,” states the Mount Airy City Schools website.

To help potential candidates for Marion’s seat, the school district also offered this information:

“An individual seeking candidacy must be a qualified voter of at least 21 years old and must reside within the district. To check that you reside in voting precinct #2 or #3, please visit the Surry County GIS website and follow the directions below.”

1. Type your address in the “Search by address” field;

2. Click the “layers” tab;

3. Check the “voting districts” checkbox;

4. Check to see if “Mt. Airy #2” or “Mt. Airy #3” is listed with your location.

