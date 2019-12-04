Rain doesn’t dampen holiday spirit

Seven-year-old Bailey Key (front, from left), McKenzie Pell, 6, and Emily McKinney, 6, wait with adults Michelle McKenzie and Tracy Pell as their “passport” is being stamped at Main Street Coffee.

Seven-year-old Bailey Key (front, from left), McKenzie Pell, 6, and Emily McKinney, 6, wait with adults Michelle McKenzie and Tracy Pell as their “passport” is being stamped at Main Street Coffee. - Caiden Soots makes a Christmas card in the Visitor Center craft area. - Children weren’t the only ones who wanted a photo with Santa on Saturday. Here, a group of shoppers pause for a photo in the Town Hall Visitor Center. -

The weather was wet but the holiday mood was festive Saturday as Pilot Mountain welcomed the fifth annual Deck the Halls downtown event.

The Town of Pilot Mountain Visitor Center served as the hub of activity as shoppers and their families were given “passports” with maps showing the location of a multitude of participating Main Street merchants. Participants then visited those businesses, scattered throughout the length of Main Street, where their passports were stamped as they checked out holiday special and other promotions.

Other visitor center activities included a photo opportunity with Santa and crafts for youngsters.

Christmas shoppers were out early Saturday morning, undaunted by a steady rain. According to Pilot Mountain Main Street Coordinator Jenny Kindy, the visitor center’s large supply of event “goodie bags,” each containing tokens from participating merchants, was quickly depleted. More than 100 Christmas shopper passports were given out by noon.

“We were really concerned because of the rain,” Kindy said. “But it turned out to be a great day with a great turnout.”

The Deck the Halls event is timed to coincide with a national “Small Business Saturday-Shop Small” effort initiated in 2010 by American Express as a way of encouraging support for small business. The day is held annually on the Saturday between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“We had a lot of people come in,” said Donna Chilton, owner of Mount Pilot Country Store. “I love this. Even if they don’t buy, people may see something they like and come back for a closer look later on. Anything that brings people here is good for us and good for the town.”

