Holiday House Tour to highlight history

History is a big part of the 33rd Christmas Holiday House Tour to be hosted this weekend by the Mount Airy Restoration Foundation — highlighted by two stops on the tour: the Moore House and a vintage log cabin.

The tour will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Advance tickets for the two-day event are available at the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce office downtown.

It is the primary fundraiser for the Restoration Foundation, with the proceeds used for the maintenance of the historic William Alfred Moore House and the renovation and restoration of the surrounding grounds.

The circa 1860 structure at 301 Moore Ave. has been owned by the Mount Airy Restoration Foundation since 1992 and appropriately is always part of the annual tour.

This year the organization had to remove the majority of boxwoods there and is undertaking the largest landscaping plans ever attempted at the Moore House.

Decorating the historic home for the Christmas Holiday House Tour also is a major endeavor, made even larger than normal due to the removal of the boxwoods.

Based on a theme of “Santa’s Gifts to the Moore House,” all three local garden clubs — Garden Gate, Modern Gardeners and Mountain View — design and create decorations for the entire home.

Meanwhile, local artist Kathy Pruett adds her creative touch to its outdoor gazebo and front door. The clubs all use live greenery and locally sourced products to decorate the home for this fundraiser.

Organizers say it is important to note that the decorations created are meant to be something that visitors can view and then take the ideas to their own homes and recreate.

Historic cabin

Along with the Moore House, Mount Airy Restoration Foundation officials say they are pleased to include a circa 1840-50 log cabin on this year’s Christmas Holiday House Tour.

A local Realtor and auctioneer, Bracky Rogers, also a longtime member of the foundation, has owned and restored the cabin in recent years. His family uses it for gatherings such as weddings, Christmas parties and other special events.

The cabin is located at 192 Bracky’s Cabin Lane, where it was moved from another site.

In detailing the history of the structure, Rogers says it earlier was known as the Winston McKinney Cabin. This was the first home of the McKinneys on the Doss McKinney Plantation on Park Drive, Mount Airy.

Rogers Realty and Auction Co. was commissioned to auction the plantation for Robert and Lorraine McKinney in the 1980s. Robert, the son of J.R. McKinney and nephew of Winston McKinney, was the last McKinney to own the plantation that had been in the family for 200-plus years.

The cabin originally stood on the north side of Park Drive and the logs were covered with clapboard siding, which protected them for more than 150 years. Few people knew the house was made of logs.

Rogers bought the cabin from the McKinneys and had it moved — piece by piece — and reconstructed on his farm on Old Highway 601, which interestingly is a part of the Eng Bunker Plantation of Siamese Twins fame.

The folks who moved the cabin and reconstructed it from plantation to plantation knew exactly how to do the job in order to preserve its authenticity. The builder saved every peg and all the original handmade nails in order to replace them where they came from in the cabin when it was rebuilt.

This was the 29th log cabin that the builders had moved and reconstructed to its original form. The mantel, doors and windows all have their original pegged construction.

The cabin is furnished with many period pieces and decorated using items from the era it originated from, primarily greenery from the Eng Bunker Plantation. The cabin is a treasure and knowing its providence adds to the rarity of its existence, Restoration Foundation officials say.

“This cabin is definitely an authentic step back in time and we are very appreciative to Mr. Rogers for opening this historic gem for the Holiday House Tour,” emphasized Betty Wright of the group.

To access the cabin at 192 Bracky’s Cabin Lane, tour participants should look for red balloons at the driveway. Then farther up the driveway someone will point them to a road leading to the cabin.

