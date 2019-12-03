Volunteers help feed Pilot-area families

Volunteers gather for a photo before beginning Thanksgiving food distribution at the Pilot Mountain Outreach Center.

Volunteers gather for a photo before beginning Thanksgiving food distribution at the Pilot Mountain Outreach Center. - Outreach center Co-Director Karen Caparolie, right, works with a volunteer to select just the right dessert for a family. (photo courtesy of Jordan Hooker) -

Volunteers were up early last Thursday morning at the Pilot Mountain Outreach Center, dispensing food, smiles and holiday cheer.

An enthusiastic group of volunteers were on hand to pass out bags filled with everything necessary for a traditional Thanksgiving family meal, including hams, bread, an assortment of side items and an accompanying dessert to area families. Each family also received a bag of fruit and a box of food from the Food Lion Feeds meal program. Food items were made possible by donations from local churches, businesses and individuals.

Volunteers distributed food for more than an hour to lines of individuals representing an estimated 250-300 families.

The center has hosted the annual project for more than a decade. For many of the volunteers, the food distribution has become an anticipated Thanksgiving tradition.

“We do this every year,” said 19-year-old Bethany Clayton, who took part in the day accompanied by her brother and father. “I love this ministry and I love being able to give back to the community. We’ve met a lot of good people today and we’ve been able to help people who need it. I’ve had a great time.”

“This is about community volunteers helping others,” volunteer Carla Cheek said. “Jesus took five loaves and two fish and fed thousands. I like seeing so many people in my own community being helped.”

“The day has gone great,” outreach center Director Jimmy Caparolie noted afterwards. “We saw and were able to help a lot more people than last year. We had great participation from our churches and volunteers. A lot of the people we saw today, we’ve worked with at the center and have established relationships with them. There’s real joy in helping to meet those needs.”

Volunteers gather for a photo before beginning Thanksgiving food distribution at the Pilot Mountain Outreach Center. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSC09591.jpg Volunteers gather for a photo before beginning Thanksgiving food distribution at the Pilot Mountain Outreach Center. Outreach center Co-Director Karen Caparolie, right, works with a volunteer to select just the right dessert for a family. (photo courtesy of Jordan Hooker) https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_52-1-.jpg Outreach center Co-Director Karen Caparolie, right, works with a volunteer to select just the right dessert for a family. (photo courtesy of Jordan Hooker)