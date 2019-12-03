City schools hold STEAM Institute

Daymark Recovery Services Director Emily McPeak shared information with educators which included ways to evaluate the stress in their lives and strategies for self-care.

Daymark Recovery Services Director Emily McPeak shared information with educators which included ways to evaluate the stress in their lives and strategies for self-care. - Dr. Wanda Boone from Durham T.R.Y. shared with city school educators. - Mount Airy Middle School student Mitchell Fulcher helps Band Director Jonathan Jones lead a session on a simple and flexible format to use the arts with any story or literature. Participants made a STEAM presentation of a young children’s book. Teachers shown here are, from left, Andrea Creech, Nicole Hooker, April Worrell, and Patti Bobbitt. - Mary Boyles was the keynote speaker for the Mount Airy City Schools STEAM Institute. - -

Mount Airy City Schools recently held its bi-annual STEAM Institute, aimed at helping educators better prepare themselves for working in the five core areas of the STEAM initiative — science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics.

Mary Boyles, executive director of The Shepherd’s House and Helping Hands, provided the keynote address, speaking of the need to create partnerships within the community. She noted there are several opportunities for students and adults to work together with her agency to serve the community.

The keynote preceded 17 sessions where staff members were allowed to choose the three topics they would most like to explore in-depth.

Chief Academic and Human Resources Officer Phillip Brown noted, “The importance of educators taking time to learn from one another and building capacity within each other cannot be understated. This is where we learn with the best by the best. We are very proud of this event and what it has become in Mount Airy City Schools.”

The city school system utilizes work and resources from CASEL, the Collaborative for Academic and Social-Emotional Learning, which defines self-emotional learning (SEL) as the process through which children and adults understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions.

Outside speakers included Dr. Wanda Boone from Durham T.R.Y., Emily McPeak from Daymark Recovery Services, Jerry Gouge from Pretty Loaded, and Kimberly Spencer from Northern Pediatrics. Dr. Boone spoke about Resilience and Adverse Childhood Experiences and their long-term effect on individuals’ across their lifespan. McPeak spoke about vicarious trauma, burnout, and self-care for educators.

Gouge instructed staff on self-defense and situational awareness. Spencer taught staff members how to identify students at-risk for death by suicide and what to do for those students.

“Thank you for providing us with professional development opportunities,” said Rebecca Fritchey, English teacher at Mount Airy High School. “Continuing to provide sessions on current, relevant topics such as teen suicide and SEL is valuable.”

“During this STEAM institute, we were fortunate enough to not only learn from colleagues but also our esteemed outside partners,” said SEL Coordinator Kini Brindle. “In Mount Airy City Schools, the goal we are constantly striving toward is to bring about awareness around social and emotional needs and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health; this STEAM institute allowed us the opportunity to do just that.”

Numerous staff-led sessions were also held during the STEAM Institute, where educators took time to facilitate the learning of their peers. Bryan Hayes, calculus teacher at the high school, led a session on student conferencing and illustrated how knowing where your students are is imperative to moving them where you want them to be.

A hands-on session, Enhancing Engagement with Osmo in the K-2 classroom, was led by Tharrington teachers Nicole Hooker and Andrea Creech. They introduced resources enhancing literacy, math, coding, and even social-emotional competencies using the educational gaming accessory.

Fara Carson, a fifth-grade teacher at Jones Intermediate, conducted a session helping her peers delve further into the district’s new SEL through an interactive lesson. She emphasized how positive affirmation brings mindfulness and self-awareness to students and teachers alike.

Mount Airy Middle School’s Health and PE teacher Robbie Rives reviewed the half-day professional development by noting, “I really enjoyed this event because of the opportunity to be more in touch with my profession. I love being a part of an organization that makes me feel like I’m a part of something bigger than myself. I hope we continue to have these events in the future.