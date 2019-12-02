Middle school teams advance in Lego competition

Three Surry County School System middle schools recently participated in regional qualifying events for First Lego League at Forsyth Country Day School in Winston-Salem.

Central Middle, Gentry Middle, and Pilot Mountain Middle schools competed and each of these schools hosts three First Lego League teams. The regional qualifying tournament is one of the larger events in the state with 36 teams registered to participate.

Team 7906 of Pilot Mountain Middle School received recognition for Strategy and Innovation and will move forward to the state level competition in January. Team 7879 of Gentry Middle School and Team 7898 of Central Middle School also had scores that qualify them to move forward to the state competition.

Members of the Mini City Brick Builders (Team 7906) at Pilot Mountain Middle are Maria Blakeney, Logan Hedrick, Ember Midkiff, Kolbin Niten, Breanna Sawyers, and Samuel Slate. They are coached by Janna Blakeney.

Gentry Middle’s, The TRUMPS (Team 7879) team members are Cameron Bobbitt, Chandler Bobbitt, Logan Brintle, Kaylee Edward, Jansen Huff, and Landon Johnston. Their coach is Jonathan Phillips.

The Diligent Dobson Dwellers from Central Middle team members are Chris Hall, Trey Hamlin, Camille Jimenez, Nathan Narehood, and Logan Norman. The team is coached by Lisha High.

“Congratulations to all of these teams and their coaches for their hard work and effort at the regional qualifying events,” said Jeff Edwards, Surry County Schools Science/STEM coordinator stated. “Now teams will concentrate on the state-level competition.”