Chamber reaches 600-member plateau

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce last week reached a milestone in its 60th year of existence — 600 members.

“This is a major achievement for the chamber and I give all of the credit to our Membership Director Cristie Andrews for making it happen,” said Chamber President and CEO Randy Collins. Andrews joined the Chamber staff in August 2016.

Reaching the 600-membership mark places the Greater Mount Airy Chamber in the Top 10 Chambers is the Piedmont Triad. Chamber members come from all over the Surry County region including Pilot Mountain, Dobson, Elkin and Mount Airy. Members also have joined from Greensboro, Winston-Salem, as well as from the Virginia communities of Galax and Hillsville.

The chamber is a private, non-profit organization located at 200 N. Main St. in Mount Airy. Their mission is to “advance, promote and encourage successful business growth for our members.” More information on the Greater Mount Airy Chamber can be found on their Facebook Page or their website: www.mtairyncchamber.org.

