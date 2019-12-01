County board adopts new land-use plan

This map shows what county officials think future land development might look like for the next 10-20 years. The dark green areas are rural, yellow is rural growth, purple is industrial, and red is commercial development. Piedmont Triad Regional Council

DOBSON — The Surry County Board of Commissioners approved a new document at its last meeting that was a year and a half in the making.

The commissioners voted in a new county land-use plan that projects out what might happen in Surry County over the next two decades.

The process of planning out land use began in the late 1990s, according to the 135-page document presented to the board. It was in response to concerns about future development in this year. The county board in 1999 requested the staff work on its most comprehensive land-use plan to date.

Over the next year, the staff worked with the municipalities and held public forums to get feedback from citizens in order to form a plan whose intent is “to provide structure and to state principles and goals shared by the County as a whole, while taking into account the evolving dynamic of an interacting family of communities,” according to the report.

The first plan was adopted in September 2000, which led to the county’s first zoning ordinance being adopted a year later in September 2001.

The county updated the plan in 2010 and now is calling this one Land-Use Plan 2040, with the idea of looking 20 years into the future with growth forecasts.

At the last board meeting, Kim Bates, the county planning director, introduced to the commissioners Jesse Day, regional planning director for the Piedmont Triad Regional Council. Day worked with the county and local municipalities on forming the study.

The heaviest traffic in the county is obvious to anyone traveling in Mount Airy, Day believed, as U.S. 601 and U.S. 52 are very busy, with growing traffic along the I-74 section between I-77 and U.S. 52.

To no one’s surprise, the city and county have seen commercial growth in these areas.

Most cities grow around their transportation areas, said Day. Highways now, but going back there were roads and earlier railroads or even further back rivers. Transportation has always driven land use.

At one time, N.C. 89 was a heavily traveled stretch of road and West Pine Street flourished for businesses. So why hasn’t it developed like Rockford Street?

That’s a good question, answered Day. Maybe it’s because of traffic between the city and the county seat. Maybe it is because people heading southeast to Winston-Salem for work or shopping have pulled traffic away from the west side of the city.

A traffic count can say that N.C. 89 still has a lot of vehicles on it, but that doesn’t tell the whole story, he noted. It doesn’t say whether that is a local person driving back and forth to town or a rig headed out to the interstate, which can affect how land is used and how land is developed in the future.

History

In Surry’s early days, settlers in the 1700s picked out farmland near streams for convenient water supply and the rich soil of the creek beds and banks, the report states. Farming families were united by geography, similar home lives and economic needs — which led to the forming of numerous communities.

In 1770 Surry County was created from the northern portion of Rowan County and included areas of Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties. It was in 1789 that the county was subdivided into Surry and Yadkin. It wasn’t until 1850 before Surry took on its final shape and the county seat was moved to the more central location of Dobson.

About that time, the extension of railroad lines through the area greatly affected expansion and population centers.

A train stop in Rockford boosted traffic and development. So, too, did rail transportation to Pilot Mountain, Siloam and Ararat. Elkin already had development forming along the Yadkin River, but the railway line coming through boosted that further.

Population

So what is Surry County seeing now in terms of population growth?

Between 1990 and 2000, the census data revealed an increase of 9,515 people, a jump of 15.4% to 71,219.

Then from 2000 to 2010, the county growth slowed to just 3.4%, while the state as a whole continued strongly at 18.5%. This brought Surry up to 73,673.

In 2017, an N.C. State demographer population estimate declared that Surry has suffered a loss in the past seven years, dropping by 557 people, while the state has grown 7.8% and is now the ninth most-populous state in the Union.

The report says Surry is 36th out of 100 counties in total population, 34th in land size (532 square miles) and 44th in population density (137.4 people per square mile).

While Surry dropped 0.6% from 2010-17, Yadkin dropped 0.5% and Stokes 1.7%. Ashe grew just 0.5% and Wilkes 0.8%.

On the surrounding counties with bigger cities saw big increases in people. Forsyth (Winston-Salem) went up 6.5%, while Watauga (Boone) jumped 10.5%.

As for Surry’s municipalities, the four locations slightly increased in the share of the population they hold. Of the estimated 557 fewer people in 2017, Mount Airy, Dobson, Elkin and Pilot Mountain only dropped about 150 of those. So it tilts the percentage a fraction more toward town living than rural living.

In 1980, 79.9% of folks lived outside of the town limits, but now that is down to 76.5% with 23.5% living in one of the four municipalities. This could continue in the future.

Housing

“The average home in Surry County is a single-family, owner-occupied residence with 2.46 occupants,” says the plan. “The median home value in 2017 was $120,900 for owner-occupied units, up from $103,700 in the year 2000, but still lower than the state median value of $161,000.”

About one-fourth of single-family housing is in mobile homes, a rate that has remained fairly constant in recent years.

Twice as many homes are sitting empty on the market than there were 30 years ago.

“The vacancy rate has been increasing across the county. In 2017, 13.8% of all housing units were vacant, while the rate was only 6.8% in 1990.”

Renting is a little more common now than in 2010, moving from 23.7% to 27.3%, which is still far below the state average of 35% (due to urban living).

Looking at the future of jobs, the report says, “The labor market will remain tight in Surry County, North Carolina and the Southeast. Recruiting and retaining quality workers will play a large role in Surry’s economic success, as will the quality of life that the county can provide for these needed workers. Diversifying the economic base will continue to be a challenge.”

Day told the commissioners that manufacturing was a vital part of the local economy in 1997, making up 31% of employment, but that had fallen to just 10.4% in 2016. Day said the plan estimates that number will slide down to 6.3% by 2050.

When it comes to local shopping, Surry ranks highly in retail sales per capita in the Foothills.

Surry is behind Watauga, but a little ahead of Ashe, Wilkes, then well ahead of Alleghany, Yadkin and Stokes.

Individual sections of the plan cover specific topics of concern for county officials such as transportation, municipal water and wastewater, residential development, economic development, tourism, agriculture, farmland/rural preservation, public recreation, “protection of natural, historic and cultural resources,” quality of life, community appearance and environmental quality.

Even though the population figure has been flat, there has still been new business development, new housing developments, job and employment opportunity changes that have made it necessary to reevaluate where Surry County is right now.

Since the last plan was done, things have changed in terms of parks and recreation, he noted, such as extension of the city’s greenway system and the state’s Mountains to the Sea Trail plan.

And now Mount Airy has relinquished authority over the extraterritorial jurisdiction to the county, so that has to be factored into zoning changes and planning, Kim Bates added.

Commissioner Eddie Harris asked Day about potential county growth and any obstacles to that.

“Quality, affordable, market-rate housing is a big issue,” Day said. “And Surry isn’t alone in that.” That depends on who is building in what areas, what are the margins the contractors are working at.

Some people will take a job and then look for a place to live in that area. Other times, said Day, a person will look at a community, decide this is where he or she wants to live and then looks for job opportunities nearby. Therefore appealing to people is important.

Trails and blueways have become a very important, quality-of-life component, Day noted. This county has done a lot in this regard.

Survey

The county posted an online survey to let folks answer questions about what is important to them in Surry County. Day said the county had nearly 700 responses, which is a pretty good response rate compared to some other communities that have tried surveys.

Nearly 700 responses to that survey then. Felt pretty good about that number.

The first question asked what people like most about living in this county. The top choice with 228 votes was the countryside, followed by the community with 144 votes, and small towns with 122.

On the question “What park or open space do you use most often?” it wasn’t a location in the more heavily populated Mount Airy that won out.

Fisher River (Dobson) got 120 votes. Then Riverside Park with 85, Elkin Municipal Park at 75, the Mount Airy greenways at 65, and Dobson Square Park and Pilot Mountain tied at 56.

What do you use these space for?

Walking/running got 523 votes, 79.1%. Exercise got 40.85%. Special events, 37.1%. Playgrounds, 35.5%. Walk the dog, 25.6%.

What concerns you most about future infrastructure needs?

Roads got 28.6% of the vote. Clean water 16.7%. Adequate cell coverage 15.2%. Affordable broadband internet access 12.91%.

The survey asked if people were in favor or not in favor of a variety of things that could use land in the future such as apartments, duplexes, motels, convenience stores, professional offices, farms, winery/brewery, fitness/sports facilities.

All this information lets the county know how the public feels about these issues before they come up in a zoning request.

If a zoning request doesn’t fit with what the report thinks the future use of that area of land will be, the planning board might not recommend the rezoning request to the commissioners, said Bates.

