Mount Airy Police Reports

• A break-in of a motor vehicle this past week resulted in the larceny of an undisclosed sum of money along with financial transaction cards, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The crime was discovered Monday at the Howard Street residence of Christopher Wayde Bryant, where the back window of his 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was broken out, enabling the theft of the money, debit and credit cards and a driver’s license.

No damage figure was listed.

• A truck valued at $12,000 was stolen on Nov. 22 and driven through a fence at a local business. This occurred at Rhino Sheds LLC on Mount View Drive, involving a 2000 Ford F-350 Dually flatbed described as gold in color and bearing tag number JT2802.

The incident, in which Eloy R. Torres was a victim along with the business, also involved the theft of a 100-gallon diesel tank and pump valued at $700. No damage figure was listed for the fence that was driven through.

• Dorothy Lynn Gunter, 46, of 188 W. Cleve St., was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods on Nov. 22 at Walmart, where she allegedly took assorted merchandise valued at nearly $200. It was recovered, with Gunter facing a Feb. 5 appearance in Surry District Court. She also has been banned from Walmart.

• Two men were jailed under large bonds on felony methamphetamine charges late on the night of Nov. 21 as the result of a traffic stop on West Pine Street near Old Toast Road for expired registration, which led to the seizure of about 74 grams of that drug and other controlled substances that were not identified.

Jacob Blake Robertson, 24, of 144 Salem Drive, is accused of three felonies: trafficking in methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; and maintaining a drug vehicle. Robertson also is facing four misdemeanors, including possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Jessie James Reynolds, 24, of 246 Gwyn Ave., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and misdemeanor violations of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer. Reynolds also was the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed on Sept. 18.

Robertson was held in the Surry County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond and Reynolds a $35,000 secured bond, with both men scheduled to be in District Court on Dec. 17.

• Trista Nicole Lambert, 30, listed as homeless, was jailed under a $70,000 secured bond as a fugitive from justice on Nov. 20 after she was encountered by officers during a traffic stop on Rockford Street at Worth Street. Lambert, who was found to be wanted in South Carolina on an unspecified case for which an Oct. 3 date was listed, also was charged by city police with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is slated for a Dec. 16 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Police were told on Nov. 20 of a case involving the obtaining of money by false pretense, which occurred at First Community Bank on West Independence Boulevard. A known suspect used the bank statement of someone with a similar name and his ID card to withdraw an undisclosed sum at that location.

The name of the card’s owner was not released, with the bank listed as the only victim of the crime.