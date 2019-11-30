Rain postpones parade to Sunday

It’s a good thing schedules for the annual Mount Airy Christmas Parade aren’t chiseled in stone, due to the frequency with which they sometimes change.

Rain might not have altered the best-laid plans of mice, but it sure has with the parade, leading to its postponement from this afternoon at 5 p.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m. by the sponsoring Downtown Business Association.

The decision to delay the event for 24 hours was made earlier today by DBA President Phil Marsh in the face of an ominous forecast.

“This morning I got up and I watched 2, 12, 8 and 45 back and forth,” Marsh said early Saturday afternoon of weather forecasts by area television stations, “and I thought, ‘this was not good.’”

The culprit is a rain system that moved into the Mount Airy area overnight Friday and was expected to linger through Saturday night.

“It’s supposed to clear our tomorrow,” Marsh said of the Sunday outlook that looks promising for the parade.

He acknowledged that the move to the Sunday 5 p.m. start time could be accompanied by some decline in parade entries.

“We’ve had a few that cancelled from out of town,” the Downtown Business Association official said, and there was some question Saturday about the presence of both local high school marching bands slated to perform.

“Mount Airy is definitely coming,” said Marsh, who did not know if the same would be true for the North Surry band.

But organizers are hoping for a pretty full parade lineup, which also is expected to be accompanied by at least some downtown stores also being open Sunday.

Parade entries will set up at Mount Airy High School rather than Veterans Memorial Park as originally planned, due to wet field conditions at the latter.

Marsh recalled that inclement conditions also forced the postponement of the 2018 Christmas Parade, a trend perhaps requiring the reaching of some understanding with the weather gods.

“We’re going to have to learn how to do some kind of non-rain dance,” he said.