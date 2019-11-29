SCC offers Spanish language classes

Spanish Instructor Laura Hudson works with Surry Community College students. The college offers several programs involving the Spanish language including a Spanish Language Certificate, a Community Spanish Interpreter Certificate, and a Community Spanish Medical Interpreter Certificate, in addition to traditional Spanish language classes.

Surry Community College offers several programs involving the Spanish language including a Spanish Language Certificate, a Community Spanish Interpreter Certificate, and a Community Spanish Medical InterpreterCertificate, in addition to traditional Spanish language classes.

The Spanish Language Certificate provides students with the conversational skills, written skills, and the cultural background knowledge needed to effectively communicate in Spanish in the workplace, community agencies, or to further their academic study of the language.

The Community Spanish Interpreter Diploma or Certificate is designed for students who have native-like fluency or have completed the Spanish Language Certificate and plan to enter workplaces with multicultural clientele. Graduating with the certificate should enhance students’ job prospects in the medical, legal, religious, educational and a variety of business sectors.

Course work in this certificate allows students to learn translation and interpretation skills through role-play and ethical and cultural case studies. Students are provided opportunities to speak with interpreters in various fields such as medical, legal, and social services. Students may choose, once the introductory classes have been completed, a community interpreter track or the medical interpreter track based on fields of interest.

Graduates also have the opportunity to pair the Community Spanish Interpreter Certificate with other programs of study which include but are not limited to: accounting, automotive systems technology, business administration, criminal justice technology, early childhood education, medical assisting, paralegal technology, viticulture & enology technology, office administration, medical office administration, and nursing.

“Many publications indicate the need for interpreters exists in many business sectors, and the need, with changing demographics in our area and throughout the South, should remain steady and increase. Healthcare has the highest demand for interpreters, with accounting, business, law, and humanitarian agencies also with high need,” said Sarah Wright, SCC lead instructor of Languages and Humanities. “Additionally, knowledge of a foreign language, even as a speaker only, without interpreting and translation skills, is widely believed to increase the earning power of employees between 5% and 20% per hour.”

All of the Spanish courses offered at the college are part of the Comprehensive Articulation Agreement and can be used to help satisfy graduation requirements for Associate in Arts and Associate in Science degree programs. Many four-year colleges and universities require a foreign language as part of their general education requirements.

For more information, contact Sarah Wright at wrights@surry.eduor 336-386-3439.

Spring registration for new curriculum students runs through Dec. 20. For information about college application, financial aid or class registration, contact Student Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu.