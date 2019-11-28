Hundreds savor food, fellowship at holiday event

Lonnie Handy, left, of Mount Airy, surveys a dessert table at Thursday's Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner manned by Tré Scott, center, and Khalil Duncan.

Lonnie Handy, left, of Mount Airy, surveys a dessert table at Thursday's Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner manned by Tré Scott, center, and Khalil Duncan. - Plates are piled with turkey and more in the kitchen. - A portion of Thurday's diners enjoy the fellowship hall feast. - Daris Wilkins, left, the coordinator of the event spearheaded by the local group Friends of a Brighter Community (FOBC), takes a break Thursday to pose with Deborah Cochran, a former mayor of Mount Airy who is now a candidate for state office. - - The kitchen at First Baptist Church is a beehive of activity. - -

The Bible verse “man shall not live by bread alone” was on full display Thursday in Mount Airy when the Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner was held for the 23rd year.

More than 400 people were expected for the free holiday meal in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church, thanks to the efforts of a local group known as Friends of a Brighter Community (FOBC) and around 100 volunteers.

“We started yesterday about eight o’clock,” the event’s coordinator, Daris Wilkins — aka the “Turkey Lady” — said of advance preparations Wednesday for cooking up the traditional Thanksgiving feast, while taking a break from serving its eager eaters.

“And we started again this morning about eight o’clock,’ Wilkins added. Although the actual serving didn’t begin until noon, “we started seeing people around 10:30 (a.m.).”

Those who ventured out to the event were treated to heaping helpings of turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, beverages and desserts — of which there were about four tables.

“And a lot of it is homemade,” said Suzanne Lewis Brown, a volunteer server at one of the tasty treat tables.

Unlike some food-oriented gatherings, one was not even required to stand in line for a plate — just to find a table in the spacious dining room of the church and wait to be served by a small army of hairnet-wearing helpers.

“Serving people brings you joy,” said one, Dave Hiatt of Mount Airy. He was assisting along with some of his family members, including a son and daughter, as part of a team effort involving local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints members.

“Happy faces”

However, looking around the room filled with folks enjoying a feast fit for a king, one got the impression that more than just food was being served up at the gathering.

Thanksgiving, according to the Norman Rockwell-type paintings, is meant to be an occasion one spends around a table filled with family and friends — but sometimes that scenario isn’t possible for one reason or another.

“Well, basically, most of my family is out of town,” Augie Sandlin said while enjoying the food at one of the tables.

“My son works in Indiana and another son works in Ohio,” Sandlin said in detailing how her relatives are spread out in different directions — so Thursday’s event certainly filled a void in her case, as it did others.

“It’s nice to be somewhere where it’s warm, with good food and happy faces,” she said, “I guess being with people.”

Sandlin said she also has brought homeless persons to the Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner in the past, which touched on another goodwill aspect of Thursday’s event.

“It has a good effect on the hunger issue in our city and county,” said LaDonna McCarther, whose name tag identified her as “Master Greeter” for the gathering. “Homelessness and hunger go hand in hand.”

As McCarther stood at the door of the church to welcome folks of all ages, she said that “people who do come here are extremely grateful for what we’ve got,” reflecting a need in the community.

“To deny that we have a problem with hunger and homelessness is to be like the ostrich with his head in the sand,” McCarther said.

Wilkins, the coordinator of the Thanksgiving meal, echoed McCarther’s observations about the need.

“When we first started, we had 125 people,” Wilkins said of the turnout for the feast that she has been involved with since it began and now draws several hundred.

“So our economy has gone through a lot of changes in the last 23 years,” she said of industry closings that have forced workers into minimum-wage jobs — and constant struggles.

And Wilkins and others involved hoped they were making at least a small difference in participants’ lives Thursday, not only with nourishment.

“It’s also a great place for fellowship,” McCarther said.

But Lonnie Handy of Mount Airy, one person who attended the Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner, seemed to be at least equally appreciative of the brownies just waiting to be consumed at one of the dessert tables.

“Amen,” was his reaction to the whole thing.

“It’s a blessing.”

Lonnie Handy, left, of Mount Airy, surveys a dessert table at Thursday’s Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner manned by Tré Scott, center, and Khalil Duncan. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Feast-this-1.jpg Lonnie Handy, left, of Mount Airy, surveys a dessert table at Thursday’s Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner manned by Tré Scott, center, and Khalil Duncan. Plates are piled with turkey and more in the kitchen. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Feast-this-2.jpg Plates are piled with turkey and more in the kitchen. A portion of Thurday’s diners enjoy the fellowship hall feast. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Feast-this-3.jpg A portion of Thurday’s diners enjoy the fellowship hall feast. Daris Wilkins, left, the coordinator of the event spearheaded by the local group Friends of a Brighter Community (FOBC), takes a break Thursday to pose with Deborah Cochran, a former mayor of Mount Airy who is now a candidate for state office. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Feast-4.jpg Daris Wilkins, left, the coordinator of the event spearheaded by the local group Friends of a Brighter Community (FOBC), takes a break Thursday to pose with Deborah Cochran, a former mayor of Mount Airy who is now a candidate for state office. The kitchen at First Baptist Church is a beehive of activity. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Feast-5.jpg The kitchen at First Baptist Church is a beehive of activity.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.