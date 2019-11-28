Pilot Mountain marks Deck the Halls

After proving popular during last year’s Deck the Halls event, pictured here, parents will again be invited to use their cameras or cell phones for a picture with Santa. A full slate of activities has been scheduled to take place throughout the day.

Downtown Pilot Mountain will be beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Saturday as the town and a multitude of downtown merchants combine to launch the holiday shopping season with the fifth annual “Deck the Halls.”

A variety of family-friendly activities and promotions will be featured from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. in stores and along Main Street.

The Town Hall Visitor Center will be home to multiple crafts and activities and will be the starting point for the day’s featured Santa’s Passport event. Shoppers will be invited to pick up a goodie bag full of free SWAG along with their passport listing all participating businesses.

Passports will feature a map of businesses along with each merchant’s hours and some featured specials. Shoppers who follow the map will be able to collect a passport stamp at each business as they check out holiday specials.

Once completed, passports can be turned in at Town Hall where they will be entered into a drawing for prizes.

“The business response to this day has been awesome,” noted Pilot Mountain Main Street Coordinator Jenny Kindy. “We have 25 businesses taking part in the day with some doing their own promotions and activities in addition to having specials.”

Merchants also will be competing in a holiday window decorating contest, with prizes to be offered by the Pilot Mountain Woman’s Club. Winners will be announced at the Dec. 7 Town Hall tree lighting, to be held just prior to the Pilot Mountain Christmas Parade.

Holiday transportation in the form of free hay rides will be offered on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Rides will extend through the downtown area, entertaining families while also helping shoppers from store to store. Periodic stops will be made along the route for visitors to stop at Town Hall or at a favorite merchant and later reconnect to continue their ride.

Other features will include a visit from Santa, scheduled for noon until 2 p.m. at the Town Hall Visitor Center. Santa will be available for free photo opportunities as well as time with children. Shoppers will need to provide their own camera or cell phone for photos with Santa.

A station will also be set up in the Visitor Center for youngsters and families to make cards which will be delivered to the YVEDDI Pilot Mountain Senior Center, providing Christmas cheer to participants in its Meals on Wheels program.

Other holiday craft and activity stations will also be offered for children.

Members of the East Surry High School Chorus will be caroling, singing seasonal favorites as they stroll the street from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is held in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, a national effort to promote small businesses and buying local.

“This is the time of year when people and families enjoy shopping,” Kindy said, “searching for that perfect gift for a loved one. We want to encourage everyone to come out and see what Pilot Mountain has to offer. They’ll discover they don’t have to travel far but can find the perfect gift right here close to home.”

