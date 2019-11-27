Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• William Dean Nelson, 29, of Hattie Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Sept. 19 for failure to appear in Wilkes County court Sept. 13. He was given a $253.08 secured bond and.

He was scheduled to appear in court Monday on charges of driving while license revoked, having an altered or fictitious title/registration/plate, no insurance, no inspection and unsafe tires.

On Dec. 9 he has a court date for charges of felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, and carrying a concealed weapon.

On Dec. 12 the charges are felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Dec. 16 the charges are felony possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while license revoked, no car inspection, having an altered or fictitious title/registration/plate, no registration, resisting an officer, and speeding.

Jan. 13 brings a long list of charges including felonies possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, possession of meth, maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle, and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Misdemeanor charges that day include two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of marijuana paraphernalia, three counts of driving while license revoked, and possession of stolen goods.

• Christopher Ryan Mash, 34, of Wilkesboro, was served a warrant Sept. 23 for Watauga County charging him with larceny, dated Sept. 22. The complainant is listed as J.T. Harkey of Boone. Mash was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and a court date in Boone.

• Zachary Levi Wall, 28, of Tenderfoot Lane, Ararat, was served a criminal summons Sept. 23 charging him larceny, dated Aug. 17.

• Amy Lynn Thomas, 37, of Faith Lane, Ararat, was served an order for arrest Sept. 23 for failure to appear in Yadkin County court Sept. 11. She was given a $1,000 unsecured bond.

• Rebecca Odell Hylton, 36, of New Crosswinds, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 24 for failure to appear in court Sept. 18 on two misdemeanor counts. She was given a $7,500 secured bond.

She has a Dec. 11 court date for two counts each of larceny and possession of stolen goods.

• Connie Gale Lee, 49, of Cana, Virginia, was served an order for arrest Sept. 24 for failure to appear in court Sept. 9 on two misdemeanor charges. She was given a $20,000 secured bond and another court date.

She has a Dec. 5 court date in Charlotte to face a charge of driving while impaired as well as a 30-day revocation of his license.

On Jan. 28 in Charlotte she faces another count of driving while impaired along with having an open container of alcohol in the driver’s area.

In 2000 she was convicted of assault on a government employee and second-degree trespassing. In 2002 she was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and received a suspended sentence.

In 2003 she was convicted of DWI Level 3. She first received a suspended sentence and time served, but later something activated her supended sentences. She spent from March 24, 2006, to June 1, 2006, in prison for the assault and DWI charges.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Sheriff-Badge-RGB-5.jpg

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.