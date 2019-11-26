SCC students study stress, try yoga

Surry Community College psychology students participated in a yoga session with guided meditation led by Erin Needham in conjunction with their lesson on physiological and psychological effects of stress.

Surry Community College psychology students participated in a yoga session with guided meditation led by Erin Needham in conjunction with their lesson on physiological and psychological effects of stress. - Surry Community College psychology students Sydney Chifton, left, and Macey James enjoyed a yoga lesson and learned how to better handle stress. -

DOBSON – Surry Community College psychology students in Heather Willard’s PSY 150 class that meets at The Pilot Center in Pilot Mountain studied stress and health recently.

The class members focused on the physiological and psychological effects of stress in one session. As a part of the lesson, they participated in a yoga session with guided meditation led by Erin Needham, the owner of The Art of Massage and Wellness in Pilot Mountain.

Students included Landon Smith, Andrew Hackett, Harrison Parks, Samantha Wilmoth, Ally McCraw, Camille Collins, Carleigh Collins, Hannah Chamberlain, Jenna Southern, Madison Joyce, Hailey Flynn, and Kalia Speaks of Pilot Mountain; Kiersten Lester of Westfield; Katie Scott, Katelyn Ward, Macey James, Sydney Clifton, Chloe Hunter, and Taylor Douglas of Mount Airy; Alexis Holt and Sarah Mann of Shoals; and Breanna Nelson and Connor Lane of Pinnacle.