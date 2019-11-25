Edwards honored with science award

Carol Moore and the North Carolina Science Teacher Association recognizes Jeff Edwards at the organization’s recent convention in Winston-Salem.

DOBSON — Local science teacher Jeff Edwards was presented with the 2019 NC Science Teachers Association Ann and Dr. Bill Palmer Distinguished Service in Science Education Award Administration at the annual association conference held earlier this month in Winston-Salem.

The NCSTA Distinguished Service in Science Education in North Carolina award is given to a person exhibiting leadership in science education; contributing to improvements in science education; and excelling in the aspects of science education in the elementary setting, according to the Surry County School system.

“This honor is determined by other science educators throughout North Carolina and services as recognition of Mr. Edwards’ professional excellence and contributions to science education in North Carolina,” the local school system said. “Jeff Edwards’ passion for science education and his work ethics are unmatched. His influence impacts students and teachers throughout our entire district- fulfilling in the state of North Carolina.” said Jill Y. Reinhardt, assistant superintendent, Curriculum and Instruction with Surry County Schools..