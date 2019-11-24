SCC offering job readiness workshops

DOBSON– Surry Community College will be offering free workshops for unemployed and underemployed workers in December. No advance registration is required.

In Transition will be offered on Wednesdays through Dec. 4, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Dobson Community Library, 113 S. Crutchfield St., Dobson. The class is also scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin.It will also be taught on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at NCWorks Career Center (Employment Office), 541 West Pine St., Mount Airy.

This class is an overview of seeking employment in today’s job market and focuses on topics for job seekers who have lost a long-term job, are considering a career change, are re-entering the workforce after an absence, or looking for that first job. Learn to use NCWorks to discover types of jobs that interest you along with training opportunities, search and apply for jobs, and create a resume. This workshop includes tips for the application process, interviews and more.

A Mock Interview Class will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Connections in Elkin. Come dressed for an interview and practice answering questions. Gain experience to impress interviewers. Please be sure to email your resume to dempseye@surry.eduby the Monday before class.

Employability Labs will be open for job seekers Monday through Thursday until Dec. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at NCWorks Career Center in Mount Airy; on Wednesdays; until Dec. 4, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Dobson Community Library; and on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Connections in Elkin. Employability specialists will be available in the computer lab to help students register and use NCWorks to create a resume and cover letter, as well as apply for jobs.

For information about any of the human resources development workshops, contact Forrest Lineberry at 336-386-3244 or lineberryf@surry.edu.