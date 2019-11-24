Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Timothy Lee Wright, 60, of Old U.S. 601, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 20 for failure to appear in court June 3. He was given a $500 secured bond.

He has a Dec. 2 court date to face a charge of second-degree trespassing. The next day he faces another count of second-degree trespassing, as well as injury to real property.

On Dec. 11 he has a Cumberland County date for charges of hit and run (failure to stop) and failure to reduce speed.

On Jan. 3 he is back in Dobson for driving while license revoked and other driving-related citations. On Jan. 17 he has further traffic citations, then on Feb. 11 he faces a larceny charge.

• Thomas Hasley Shockley, 43, of Rock Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Sept. 20 for failure to appear in court March 20. He also was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was placed under a $30,000 secured bond.

• Suzanne Jacqueline Daughtry, 58, of Jotish Drive, Pinnacle, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with assault and battery. She was placed in the Surry County jail. No bond information was listed.

• Angela Willard Pruett, 46, listed as homeless in Dobson, was served an order for arrest Sept. 21 for failure to appear in court Sept. 16. She was given a $10,000 secured bond.

On Jan. 13 she faces charges of felony possession of meth, felony maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Julie Ann Irby, 30, listed as homeless in Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 21 for failure to appear in court Sept. 18. She was given a $300 secured bond.

On Dec. 9 she faces charges of felony possession of meth, possession of a Schedule II drug, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, and reckless driving to endanger.

• Ryan Cornelius Smith, 18, of Lakeview Circle, Mount Airy, was picked up at his home and served with three warrants charging him with felony possession of a stolen firearm, dated the day before from the Mount Airy Police Department.

He was given a $5,000 secured bond. He next has an appearance on these charges Dec. 23.

• Cody Lee Tate, 24, of Maple Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 22 for failure to appear in court July 21. He was given a $300 cash bond.

• Stephanie Lynn Brown, 45, of Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 23 for failure to appear in court earlier that day. She was given a $20,000 secured bond.

She has a Jan. 7 court appearance to face charges of driving while impaired, no drivers license, and a 30-day revocation of her license.

• Jimmy Lee Phillips, 50, of Alcorn Lane, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Sept. 23 charging him with felony becoming a habitual felon, dated Aug. 27. He was not held.

He faces this charge and a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretense on Dec. 9.

Phillips became a felon in 1989 when he was convicted of larceny of more than $200. In February 2011 he was convicted of felony breaking and entering and seven counts of felony larceny, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony possession of a Schedule II drug.

In August 2013 he was convicted of three violations of a restraining order.

• Tommy Everette Jones, 33, of Key Street, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Sept. 23 for failure to appear in court Aug. 12. He was given a $20,000 secured bond.

On Dec. 9 he faces charges of assault on a female and injury to personal property.

On Jan. 13 he faces a felony charge of fleeing to elude arrest, as well as charges of carrying a concealed weapon, speeding, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, driving left of center, having a fictitious or altered title/registration/tag, no inspection, no car insurance, and failure to stop for a red light.

• Robert Dale Billings, 42, of Sparta, was served a warrant Sept. 23 charging him with becoming a habitual felony, dated Aug. 26. He was not held; the court date was not listed.

He has a court date Monday in Statesville for a charge of resisting an officer.

On Tuesday in Sparta, the charges are two counts of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny.

On Dec. 9 in Dobson the charges are felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth, felony maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle, and drug paraphernalia.

On March 23 in Sparta he faces felony charges of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth, possession of meth, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny, possession of a firearm by a felon, probation violation, and becoming a habitual felon.

The next day in Sparta the charges are felony possession of meth, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, drug paraphernalia, and possession of stolen goods.

Billings first became a felon in 1998 when he was convicted of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony safecracking.

In June 2018 in Sparta he was convicted of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, and had his drivers license revoked. He received probation and a suspended sentence, which could be activated by any new conviction.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Sheriff-Badge-RGB-4.jpg

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.