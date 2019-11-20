Citizens Police Academy seeking students

Lt. Stacy Inman, a community police officer who is shown helping a local youth gear up for a bike activity at Riverside Park last spring, will be part of the upcoming Citizens Police Academy in Mount Airy.

Not only are high school students preparing to apply for college at this time of year, applicants also are being sought for another kind of school that won’t involve grades — the Mount Airy Citizens Police Academy.

“This is going to be our 20th year — kind of hard to believe,” said Sgt. Stacy Inman of the city police department’s Community Services Division, who’s been involved with the program since it started, including leading individual class sessions.

While watching cop shows on television night provide some understanding of law enforcement operations, there are many facets involved in a profession that is constantly changing. And the Citizens Police Academy provides local residents the chance to learn about its inner workings free of charge.

“We have had 413 graduates,” Inman said of those who’ve taken advantage of that opportunity.

The next edition of the Citizens Police Academy begins on Jan. 27, which will involve 10 Monday night sessions to end on March 30. April 6 is set aside as a makeup date if a class has to be postponed due to bad weather.

All classes will be held in the Mount Airy Police Department Training Room, each scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Casual dress is appropriate, and applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Although the 2020 Citizens Police Academy doesn’t begin until late January, organizers are encouraging those interested to make their intentions known soon. Applications can be obtained from the police station and turned in there.

“We would like to have everything in by the middle of December,” Inman said, in order to have sufficient time to process the applications, including background checks.

Once that is completed, the latest group of Citizens Police Academy participants, who are asked to park in the library lot, will be treated to a series providing a behind-the-scenes look at all aspects of law enforcement work:

• Welcoming remarks by Capt. Alan Freeman will launch the first session on Jan. 27, which also will include the topic of police communications and an overview of patrol operations by Lt. G.E. Daughenbaugh.

• The next class on Feb. 3 will include a history of the department by Chaplain Gray Shelton, a retired member, and the topic of “Contemporary Issues in Law Enforcement,” led by Chief Dale Watson.

• Patrol techniques, traffic enforcement and a traffic stop demonstration are on tap for the Feb. 10 class meeting, to be led by Lt. Travis Whitaker.

• On Feb. 17, an overview of community services and the role of community policing will be addressed by Capt. Barry VanHoy and Sgt. Inman.

• Crime prevention/DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) and the school resource officer program are the topics for the Feb. 24 session, to be led by Community Police Officer Gerald Daniel and SRO James Simmons.

• Investigations will be explored on March 2 by members of the city detective unit, Lt. Brad Quesinberry and Detective Brandon Davis.

• Narcotics is the subject for the March 9 class meeting, to be led by Sgt. Junior Palmer.

• The police firearms training simulator will take center stage for the March 16 session, also involving Sgt. Palmer and a community police officer.

• K-9 and CMT (crisis management team) demonstrations will fill the slate for March 23.

• A mock court session is planned for the March 30 class meeting, involving Lt. Whitaker.

A graduation ceremony will be held for the class sometime next spring during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

Inman believes one of the reasons the Citizens Police Academy has remained popular for two decades is because participants enjoy the experience so much that they recommend it to their families and friends. Sometimes husbands and wives attend, along with newcomers to town who find that it helps educate them about the community.

The graduates also have included repeat participants in the program, who are interested in learning about what is different from the previous time.

“Things are always changing in our profession as far as laws and how we do things,” Inman said.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

