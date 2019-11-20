RidgeCrest residents hold European activity

RidgeCrest senior living community in Mount Airy had at their Signature Experience, the European Express, in October. It was a full day of ‘visiting’ European countries members through dining, wellness and social activities. Pictured here are residents, staff members, and students from Mount Airy High School who were on hand for part of the activity. Submitted photo

Seniors at RidgeCrest retirement community in Mount Airy enjoyed a day of food, fitness, and fun during their October Signature Experience as they boarded the ‘European Express.’

Each month RidgeCrest chooses a theme for it Signature Experience and schedules activities throughout the day that is based around the theme. Previous events include ‘Out of this World’ a day based around space, ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ and ‘Wild, Wild West.’

“We chose the ‘European Express’ because a lot of our members have fond memories of their travels to Europe,” said Social Director Jennifer Brown “Europe as so many unique cultures, it’s wonderful to bring them into our community for our Members to enjoy.”

The day began when community members climbed aboard pedal machines for a biking activity inspired by the annual cycling event, the Tour de France. Attendees were going for the gold and enjoyed a friendly competition as they pedaled through the scenic views of France.

In the afternoon, language students from Mount Airy High School brought greetings from Europe as these two age groups came together as a part of the community’s national award-winning Joining Older and Younger Program. This unique class introduced community members to phrases and words in Italian, Spanish and French while they got to know each other and shared stories of their experiences in Europe.

Later in the day, community members got crafty as they re-created the famous water lilies painting by European artist Claude Monet.

Before dinner, community members headed to the high-speed rail social for a cocktail hour where attendees socialized, sipped on their favorite beverages and enjoyed music by local favorite, Ben Currin.

To close out the day, the RidgeCrest’s dining department prepared a unique dinner comprised of European cuisine. The menu included specialties from Spain, Italy, England, and France.