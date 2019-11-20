Dobson class of ‘43 holds reunion

The Dobson High School Class of 1943 members who gathered for their 76th reunion are, from left, Dorothy Davis Mitchell, Vera Edmonds Mears, Trinton Snow, Claude Draughn, Pansy Johnson Davis, and Margaret Sparger Hanbarrier. Submitted photo

The 1943 graduating class of Dobson High School met for its 76th class reunion recently at the Central Cafe in Dobson.

There were six class members present for the gathering — Dorothy Davis Mitchell, Vera Edmonds Mears, Trinton Snow, Claude Draughn, Pansy Johnson Davis, and Margaret Sparger Hanbarrier.

They were joined by one spouse, Pat Draughn, and five visitors, Jo Ellen Scott, Louise Inman, Janet Butler, Brenda Thomas and Debbie Stanley.