Do-over hearing on tap for zoning dispute

On the heels of one public hearing in September on the proposed rezoning of a cluster of properties in a neighborhood near Northern Regional Hospital, Mount Airy officials are poised to conduct another.

Public hearings are required by law in such cases, in order to give affected parties a right to comment on what’s proposed. In the case of multiple parcels in an area off South Street, the city government is taking the rare step of a second one.

It will be held Thursday during a 7 p.m. meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

The second hearing is occurring because residents in the neighborhood who opposed the rezoning said they were unaware that the Mount Airy Planning Board — an advisory group to the commissioners — was going to discuss the issue when meeting in June.

As a result, no opposition was voiced to the move then, and on that basis the planning group recommended the rezoning of the nine parcels specified at that time from R-6 (General Residential) to B-3 (Neighborhood Business). Although that group typically invites adjoining property owners to attend its meetings and offer input, there apparently was some confusion over the public-notification process and not everyone was aware of what was occurring.

Yet neighbors did show up to roundly criticize the rezoning proposal during a public hearing before the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners on Sept. 19. This seemed to catch city Planning Director Andy Goodall by surprise, reflected by his acknowledgment that the advisory board did not have such information when making its recommendation.

Goodall suggested the matter be sent back to the Mount Airy Planning Board and the commissioners agreed in a unanimous vote.

A map shows the parcels in question are in a group bounded by Worth Street, Factory Street, Houston Street and Depot Street, situated in the 700 block of Depot Street and 800 block of Factory Street. Only three specific addresses are listed for the sites eyed for rezoning: 808 Factory St., 802 Factory St. and 1019 Houston St.

The number of parcels involved has been scaled back since the last public hearing, based on city government documents.

Five parcels totaling 1.33 acres are now in the mix, compared to nine parcels and 3.06 acres earlier.

Also, a change to a B-3 (Neighborhood Business-Conditional) zoning designation is now proposed, with the conditions listed including that the use of the property will be limited to institutional and educational purposes if the rezoning is approved.

Business, professional and personal services would be allowed, except for convenience food stores, dry-cleaning and laundry facilities including laundromats and rehabilitation and counseling facilities.

Another condition stipulates that, if the sites are developed together, the entrance to the development would be limited to Factory Street.

No use for the property has been stated publicly.

Citizens split on issue

The planning group addressed the proposed rezoning again in a meeting on Oct. 28, city documents show.

It was attended by both owners of the property targeted and neighbors, about half of whom were in favor of the rezoning and the other half against.

The Mount Airy Planning Board subsequently voted to again recommend the change, in a split decision, under the specified conditions.

It was the prevailing sentiment of planning group members that the conditional B-3 zoning is consistent with future land-use recommendations for the area involved, as stated in a comprehensive plan for Mount Airy prepared years ago.

At the September public hearing, speakers, primarily from Depot Street — a quiet residential area — said they feared the zoning change would increase traffic and otherwise disrupt the character of their neighborhood.

Opposition also was expressed to the possibility some type of medical facility might emerge — which the rezoning would allow — with one man saying there are already too many such entities in their midst, within the shadow of the hospital.

The present owners of the parcels include private individuals along with Aegis Family Health Centers in Clemmons and Nichols and Stanfield LLC of Mount Airy.

Pete Pyles, a Tobaccoville real estate agent, submitted the rezoning application.

The matter is listed on the agenda for possible action later during Thursday night’s meeting.

