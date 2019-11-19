Dockery finalist for state teaching award

Dockery

Dockery -

A Mount Airy City Schools teacher has been chosen as a finalist for the Piedmont Triad Region Beginning Teacher of the Year award.

Kennedy Dockery, who was named Mount Airy City Schools Beginning Teacher of the Year earlier this school year, was tapped as one of three finalists representing the Piedmont region which includes the school systems in the cities of Mount Airy, Elkin, Thomasville, and Lexington, along with Surry, Stokes, Yadkin, Alamance, Asheboro, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, and Rockingham counties.

The Center for the Advancement of Teaching created the award process to honor and retain teachers who are beginning their educational career. The goal is to highlight public school and public charter school teachers who show promise as teachers and leaders across the state, according to the the center’s website.

Dockery has been invited to attend the organization’s inaugural Beginning Teacher of the Year Program scheduled for Dec. 2-6.

This professional development opportunity will allow her to engage with beginning teachers across the state to study and discuss leadership principles, personal leadership traits, teacher leadership in school, group dynamics, along with other components of effective leadership. The group will be led by previous North Carolina Teachers of the Year Darcy Grimes and Cindi Rigsbee, as well as other administrators in education.

“I am honored to serve as one of three representatives for the Piedmont Triad Region at NCCAT’s Inaugural Beginning Teacher of the Year Program,” Dockery said. “This prestigious honor will grant me access to professional development in which I will interact with beginning teachers across the state. I am thankful for Jones Intermediate School, Mount Airy City Schools, NCCAT, my community, my family, and most importantly my incredible students – without their respect, trust, and support I would not be in this position.”

Dockery, along with the other 26 finalists, also will go through lightning round interviews during the program which will aid the committee as they decide who will be named Beginning Teacher of the Year for North Carolina. Prior to attending and interviewing for the second time, teachers have submitted portfolios, resumes, and recommendation letters to the committee for review.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 5. The Beginning Teacher of the Year will receive a $5,000 cash prize, participation in a GoGlobal NC trip to Australia in 2020, and instructional supply funds for their school.

“Mount Airy City Schools is grateful that beginning teachers are being celebrated from the state level,” said Director of Innovative Programming Penny Willard “As our profession is experiencing a decline in young adults showing interest in the education field or leaving before year five, it is more important now than ever to recognize the potential they bring with them and encourage them to continue growing and fine tuning their craft. As a district, we wrap our beginning teachers with multiple supports and this additional recognition is a valuable addition to our work.”