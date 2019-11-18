Early college students hold science fair

November 18, 2019 mtairynews Community, Education, News 0
Elorah Gillispie and Brandon Hazelwood placed first in the Technology Division. Submitted photo
Elorah Gillispie and Brandon Hazelwood placed first in the Technology Division. - Submitted photo
Isabella Seal placed first in the Chemistry Division. - Submitted photo
Jay Mitchell placed first in the Biology B division. - Submitted photo
Jordan Leos, Brandon Reyes and Jesus Mena finished first in the Engineering Division. - - Submitted photo
Kendalyn Butner and Caitlin O’Brien placed first in the Earth/Environmental Division. - - Submitted photo

Surry Early College High School Science Fair Winners

Surry Early College recently held a schoolwide science fair, with 22 students competing. Five projects placed first in the competition and will move on to the countywide science fair.

The students placing first in various divisions are:

– Jay Mitchell – Biology B Division

– Isabella Seal – Chemistry Division

– Kendalyn Butner and Caitlin O’Brien – Earth/Environmental Division

– Elorah Gillispie and Brandon Hazelwood – Technology Division

– Brandon Reyes, Jordan Leos, and Jesus Mena – Engineering Division

Elorah Gillispie and Brandon Hazelwood placed first in the Technology Division.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Elorah-Gillispie-and-Brandon-Hazelwood1.jpgElorah Gillispie and Brandon Hazelwood placed first in the Technology Division. Submitted photo

Isabella Seal placed first in the Chemistry Division.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Isabella-Seal2.jpgIsabella Seal placed first in the Chemistry Division. Submitted photo

Jay Mitchell placed first in the Biology B division.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Jay-Mitchell-3.jpgJay Mitchell placed first in the Biology B division. Submitted photo

Jordan Leos, Brandon Reyes and Jesus Mena finished first in the Engineering Division.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Jordan-Leos-Brandon-Reyes-and-Jesus-Mena2.jpgJordan Leos, Brandon Reyes and Jesus Mena finished first in the Engineering Division. Submitted photo

Kendalyn Butner and Caitlin O’Brien placed first in the Earth/Environmental Division.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Kendalyn-Butner-and-Caitlin-O-Brien-1-1.jpgKendalyn Butner and Caitlin O’Brien placed first in the Earth/Environmental Division. Submitted photo