Early college students hold science fair

Surry Early College High School Science Fair Winners
Surry Early College recently held a schoolwide science fair, with 22 students competing. Five projects placed first in the competition and will move on to the countywide science fair.
The students placing first in various divisions are:
– Jay Mitchell – Biology B Division
– Isabella Seal – Chemistry Division
– Kendalyn Butner and Caitlin O’Brien – Earth/Environmental Division
– Elorah Gillispie and Brandon Hazelwood – Technology Division
– Brandon Reyes, Jordan Leos, and Jesus Mena – Engineering Division
