Christmas shoe box tradition continues

Sarah and her husband, the late Ronnie Simpson, stuff shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child at Surry Community College Health and Rehabilitation Center in 2017. - Esther Nyambura Maina, right, a 9-year-old living in Kenya, wrote Sarah Simpson earlier this year, thanking her for the gifts she had received as part of the Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child program. She's pictured with her brother, 10-year-old David, her sister, 6-year-old Stephanie, and her mother, whose name is not available.

A local holiday tradition that touches families around the world continues this year, with a group of area residents collecting Christmas shoe boxes for distribution by the Charlotte-based Samaritan’s Purse.

Sarah Simpson, who along with her late husband, Ronnie Simpson, began the local ministry affiliated with Operation Christmas Child nearly two decades ago, said Bannertown Baptist Church will be open to collect the shoe boxes filled with Christmas gifts every day for the next week.

Simpson said the program asks area individuals to fill shoe boxes with gifts that would be appropriate for children. Among the items she says people sometimes put in the boxes are socks, wash cloths, personal products, school items, small stuffed animals, dolls, maybe a ball or crayons or coloring books, and candy. She said one year someone put in a deflated football, along with an air pump and air needles.

“No sharp items, and no money,” she said. “Some countries might punish children if they have money coming in that.” She also said no knives, toy guns or anything of that nature may be included.

Once the boxes are collected and packed, they are shipped to Samaritan’s Purse, a Charlotte-based ministry under the direction of Franklin Graham.

The boxes are shipped to destinations around the world — from the coal mining fields of West Virginia and the western Indian reservations in the United States to many foreign nations, all sent to struggling families with young children.

“They do this every year. They said they did 12 million last year,” Simpson said of Samaritan’s Purse.

Locally she said the effort collected more than 4,000 shoe boxes, though the year before that number was close to 5,000.

She said local churches, businesses, and civic groups often participate.

“It’s for everybody who can participate in it. They just bring them to our church and we’ll pack them up and send them down the road.”

Some people who send out the boxes included short letters for the people who will be opening them. Occasionally, they get a response.

“My name is Esther Nyambura Maina, I am a Kenyan citizen and a Kikuyu by tribe,” wrote a 9-year-old who received the Christmas box from Simpson last year. “(I) Am a Christian by religion and above all God is my personal savior. (I) Am 9 years old and my birthday is March 23.”

Esther goes on in the letter to tell a bit about her family — she has a brother, David, who is 10, and Stephanie, a sister, who is 6 — the village she lives in, and about life there.

“May God bless you and your family for your generosity,” she continues, before concluding by asking that they become pen pals, then including her contact information.

“I always put a letter in mine,” Simpson said. “I tell something about us — I have children, grandchildren, I tell them different stories about us.”

For Simpson, working with Samaritan’s Purse has become something of a family effort. She, her children and at least one grandchild are planning to make the trip to Charlotte in early December, where they will spend a day helping other volunteers there pack and prepare the boxes for shipping.

She encourages area residents and organizations wishing to take part to bring the materials by Bannertown Baptist Church.

The collection hours are: Monday through Thursday this week, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. each day; Friday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.; Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; then the final day will be Monday, Nov. 25, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

For more information, call 336-786-5407.

