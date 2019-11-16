Retired Sheriff Connie Watson dies

Connie Watson, left, is seen helping with last year’s toy drive with fellow former sheriffs Graham Atkinson, center, and Jimmy Combs. Watson passed away on Thursday at age 79. Tom Joyce | The News

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A former county sheriff has passed away while at the coast.

Connie Ray Watson, 79, of Pilot Mountain, served 12 years as Surry County sheriff before retiring in 2006.

Watson died Thursday afternoon at the Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to information given from the family to Moody Funeral Services.

The Watson family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, followed by a service of worship and celebration of Connie’s life in Moody’s chapel, with David Beal officiating. Interment will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens, with full Masonic rites.

Election

“He was certainly a friend of mine, he meant a lot to me,” Dwayne Livengood, of Pinnacle, said of Connie Watson.

Livengood was working in Forsyth County as a firefighter in 1992 when he spoke to Connie one day. The long-time Highway Patrol officer was nearing retirement, and Livengood suggested the Pilot Mountain resident run for sheriff. In January 1994, Connie showed up at Livengood’s house to take him up on that suggestion and ask him to be his campaign manager.

Former Commissioner Gary York wrote in May 2016 about interviewing Livengood, especially bringing up the 1994 election where Bill Hall was a three-term incumbent who many thought was unbeatable.

“Dwayne says Connie was the most-committed candidate ever to run and never missed a day on the trail and on the stump. To say the least, Connie was relentless and fearless,” York stated.

“Dwayne shared that Connie’s key assets were his drive and upbeat nature. He said, ‘In the beginning no one gave us a prayer of winning, but his positive nature, likable presence and hope for victory gave him a winning combination.’”

Connie would serve three four-year terms until retiring and being succeeded by Graham Atkinson in 2006.

Asked about that 1994 campaign on Saturday, Livengood recalled, “One day we were out campaigning, he walked up to this guy and said, ‘I’m Connie Watson and I’m running for office.’ The man said, ‘I know who you are. I wouldn’t vote for you for dog catcher.’”

The candidate liked to keep notes of his work out in the field, said Livengood. Even after that disastrous meeting, Connie was able to smile and say of that stop, “We might ought to write ‘Doubtful.’”

“He was a very positive person,” said Livengood.

“Whenever he gave a speech before some group … Connie always talked about how attitude is everything,” said Graham Atkinson. It will determine the outcome. The sheriff’s office even had the motto “Attitude Is Everything” painted on some of the patrol cars.

It’s funny that Connie and Dwayne thought they had a tough fight for sheriff, said Atkinson, because the deputies working in the office that year figured it would be a close, hard-fought campaign. And that had them nervous.

Officers never know if a new sheriff coming in might clean house and bring in some new deputies, said Atkinson.

“I remember election night that year; a lot of us were disappointed because we had respect for Sheriff Bill Hall, of course,” he said. Still, “everybody who knew Connie had a lot of respect for him before the election.”

Atkinson said he was put at ease during the interview process shortly after the election when Connie came in to meet the officers. In the month between the vote in early November and the start of the new term in early December, a lot of excitement grew in the department.

New boss

“He did a lot of good things when he came in as sheriff,” said Livengood. “He was fair, he was a leader. He always put his people out front. If you were in the right, he would back you 100 percent.”

“He was a real stickler for policy and procedure, taking care of equipment and keeping it well maintained,” said Atkinson. “He wanted everyone to be in uniform and that those uniforms be clean and neat. He had a very administrative mindset, and we hit the ground running and never looked back.”

“One of the things I remember about him was the intensity that he brought to the job. Every morning he was on the radio early. He was at the office early, on the phone with the command staff making sure everyone knew their duties for that day. On his last day he came into the office just as focused and worked just as hard as he did the first day.”

Connie had high expectations, and if someone didn’t meet them, he addressed the issues and provided tips and motivation so the officers wouldn’t fail next time, said Atkinson.

“If he needed to be tough, he could be tough, he could take care of business,” said Livengood. “But he was someone that you could always go to talk to.”

“He over time became a friend,” agreed Atkinson. “If you were having a tough time, either professionally because of circumstances, or if you had something personal going on, he would say, ‘Come on and get in the car.’ You would go for a ride and talk and reason through things.”

When Connie was ready to retire in 2006, Atkinson said the sheriff offered his support for Atkinson to follow him into the office.

“We became equals when I took over in 2006. He gave me a lot of advice and encouragement — and a couple of swift kicks along the way that I may not have appreciated in the moment, but came to appreciate later on. He offered me help moving forward; he offered support during the transition, but never interfered, which isn’t easy to do.”

Gentle giant

Connie was a big guy and had an intense personality and leadership style, said Atkinson, but he also had one of the biggest hearts you’ve ever seen. At times he would get really emotional when things touched him, but he didn’t let people see that.

Atkinson said he had already started doing the annual toy drive for Christmas, but in 1994, with a new sheriff being elected in November, the deputy didn’t know if he’d even be around come Christmas so he hadn’t been working on the project.

Connie took office the first Monday in December, he recalled. That first week, the new sheriff spoke to Atkinson to be sure the toy drive would continue. He had to say that it was too late by this point. The department could start again in 1995, but there wasn’t time to organize everything right then. Connie gave his support for the next year, and the Give a Kid a Christmas drive has continued ever since.

“Some of the kids we saw at Christmas, he took a special interest in,” said Atkinson, and he would even help a little extra on the side without telling anyone. “When something tugged his heartstrings, you saw a different side of that man; he could be a gentle giant.”

“He did a lot of things that people didn’t know he did,” said Livengood. “He didn’t seek glory. He just did what was right. … What a lot of people didn’t realize was that he was very spiritual; he loved God.”

Atkinson said he passed along one of Connie’s lessons when he announced his own retirement.

He said he was sitting at his desk talking to his own successor on the other side.

“I told Jimmy Combs, ‘When you move from that chair to this one, that’s the longest three feet of your life.’” All the pressure and responsibility lands on the boss man’s desk.

Atkinson said with his new job and Connie’s retirement, the two hadn’t spoken much the past two years. But when it was time for the toy drive last December, Connie was there wanting to do his part.

