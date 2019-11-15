Six receive detention officer certification

Pictured are recent recipients of detention officer certification from Surry Community College, from left, Eric Wilmoth, Austin Russ, Corey Redding, Joshua Dorsett, Richard Johnson, and Jeremiah McMillian.

DOBSON – Six members of local sheriff offices received their Detention Officer Certifications through Surry Community College in October.

The officers successfully completed the 172-hour course required by North Carolina to work as a detention officer at any local or regional confinement facility. The course is governed by the North Carolina Sheriff’s Education and Training Standards Commission and the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission.

Officers receiving certification were Richard Johnson, Jeremiah McMillian, Corey Redding, and Eric Wilmoth of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office; and Joshua Dorsett and Austin Russ of the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Surry Community College offers several law enforcement courses including the Detention Officer Certification course and Basic Law Enforcement Training courses. For more information on Surry’s law enforcement course offerings, contact Jim McHone at 336-386-3292 or Barry VanHoy at 336-386-3696.