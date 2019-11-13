Mount Airy hosts 23rd-annual band competition

The Mount Airy High School marching band performs during the recent Mount Airy High School Festival of Bands. As host, the Mount Airy band put in an exhibition performance for the competition, which consisted of 13 bands from around the region. Submitted photo

Thirteen area bands recently took part in the 23rd-annual Mount Airy High School Festival of Bands.

In addition to the 13 bands competing, the Mount Airy High School Band, as the host school, performed in exhibition.

The bands ranged in size from 25 to more than 100 members. Among those bands taking part were Surry Central, North Surry and Elkin high schools.

“The festival ran so smoothly this year thanks to the hard work of the Mount Airy Band Boosters, led by Dianne Johnson and Lone Cooke,” said Mount Airy band director Jonathan Jones.

”This year’s contest was highly competitive with only 0.8 (out of 100 points) separating the larger Band of the Day winner from second place,” organizers said.

In the end, The 1A/2A Band of the Day went to Wilkes Central High School and the 3A/4A/5A Band of the Day went to Patrick County High School of Stuart, Virginia.