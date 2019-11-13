Animal Science students visit farm

Students Kendra Warren, Katelyn Crabb, Gracie Brindle and Lauren Reynolds are performing proper horse grooming techniques on horse Biggie.

Students Kendra Warren, Katelyn Crabb, Gracie Brindle and Lauren Reynolds are performing proper horse grooming techniques on horse Biggie. - Students Zariah Thompson, Jordan Martin, and Kenley Wells are getting familiar with the youngest horse at the stable, Brownie. - Montana Goins, Jordan Martin and Kenley Wells are enjoying some quality time with Brownie. - Surry Community College student Henry Loque is properly grooming a horse as part of the Animal Science (ANS 110) class. - - Surry Community College Applied Animal Science Technology students and Lead Instructor James Quick recently visited Grassy Creek Farms to learn more about caring for horses. Pictured, from left, are Henry Loque, Emma Davis, Georgia Shinault, Areli Jimenez, Kendra Warren, Lauren Reynolds, James Quick on horseback, Katelyn Crabb, Annmarie Bedsaul, Zariah Thompson, Jordan Martin with dog, Kenley Wells on horseback, Grace Bowman, Montana Goins, Jesus Avellaneda, and Gracie Brindle. - -

DOBSON — Surry Community College students studying in the new applied animal science technology program took a recent field trip to Grassy Creek Farms with James Quick, lead instructor. The farm is located in Pinnacle and is owned by Amy Pace, an occupational therapist.

Pace works with special needs kids and offers riding lessons. The students learned about proper grooming and care for horses, common illnesses for horses, and different riding styles.

Student participating included Henry Loque and Grace Bowman; Emma Davis, Georgia Shinault, Areli Jimenez, Jesus Avellaneda, Gracie Brindle, and Katelyn Crabb, all dually enrolled at Surry Central High School; Kendra Warren, dually enrolled at Surry Early College; Montana Goins, dually enrolled at East Surry High School; Lauren Reynolds, Annmarie Bedsaul, Jordan Martin, and Zariah Thompson, all dually enrolled at Mount Airy High School; and Kenley Wells, dually enrolled at Elkin High School.

Three Applied Animal Science Technology classes will be offered in spring 2020 without any prerequisites required. The classes are ANS 120 Beef Production; ANS 130 Poultry Production; and ANS 150 Animal Health Management. The Applied Animal Science Technology classes are open to the general public, as well as high school juniors and seniors. Registration for spring classes is going on now through Dec 20. Classes will begin Jan. 6.

High school students should contact their guidance counselors with class registration questions. For questions and information about the Applied Animal Science Technology program, contact James Quick at 336-386-3295 or quickj@surry.edu. Questions about college application, class registration, and financial aid should be directed to Student Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu.Visit www.surry.edufor more information.