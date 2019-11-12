Be a Santa program seeks to serve seniors

This tree has been placed at Pages Books and Coffee in downtown Mount Airy as part of the Be a Santa to a Senior program. Submitted photo

The spirit of Santa Claus is not just for kids, which is the idea behind the Be a Santa to a Senior program that kicked off Monday in Mount Airy.

It involves Christmas trees being placed at various businesses in town, which are decorated with ornaments featuring the first names of local senior citizens and gift suggestions for them.

This is an annual, nationwide effort sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care, which has a branch in Mount Airy that last year supplied gifts — and spread joy — to more than 550 local seniors. Program organizers hope to generate even more for Christmas 2019 to provide cheer for a segment of society sometimes overlooked.

“We have a lot of senior citizens in this community without family members,” said Ann Collins of Home Instead Senior Care.

Organizers have sought to make participation in the Be a Santa to a Senior program as easy as possible for local holiday shoppers. They can simply choose an ornament at one of the five Christmas tree locations, buy the requested gift and return it to the business with the ornament attached.

There’s no need to worry about wrapping, since community volunteers and program partners will process and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.

The Christmas trees, which started going up Monday and will be on display until Dec. 9, can be found at:

• Pages Books and Coffee, located at 192 N. Main St. in downtown Mount Airy.

• Chick-fil-A, 2007 Rockford St.

• The Belk store at Mayberry Mall.

• Goin’ Postal, 707 W. Pine St.

• First Citizens Bank, 502 N. Main St.

The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Surry and surrounding counties has partnered with area businesses, long-term care facilities and Meals on Wheels to identify seniors for the program, and help with the gift collection and distribution.

Seniors are given forms to designate which gifts they would like to receive.

“There’s several things they can get,” Collins said Monday of the choices available, which can include pajamas or other items.

Gift bags are subsequently prepared for each recipient.

“There’s about four things they get in that bag,” Collins said. “They get two food items.”

Although Be a Santa to a Senior is initiated by Home Instead Senior Care, organizers hail it as a true community program — one generously supported by area retailers and other businesses, non-profit organizations, numerous volunteers and community members at large.

“The Be a Santa to a Senior program is all about including seniors in the joy of the holiday season,” Van Lankford, owner of the Mount Airy Home Instead Senior Care office, said in a statement.

“A simple gift shows them they are a loved and vital member of our community.”

The Be a Santa to a Senior initiative, which began in 2003, has mobilized more than 60,000 volunteers, provided about 1.2 million special holiday gifts and brightened the season for 700,000-plus seniors nationwide.

“While it may seem like a small act of kindness, it can really make a difference for someone this holiday season,” Lankford added.

“Watching seniors open the gifts they received through Be a Santa to a Senior and seeing the smiles and appreciation on their faces is one of my favorite parts of the holiday season.”

