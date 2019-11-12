Pilot business council gathering is Thursday

The Pilot Mountain Business Council will host a Networking Night on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pilot Knob Park Country Club. This is a business networking event open to any and all Pilot Mountain area businesses. There will be food, door prizes and opportunities for business owners to meet each other to network.

The Networking Night is co-sponsored by R & J Tree Services and PKP Country Club. Admission is free to the event and attendees only need to present a business card to enter. To register and RSVP for the event, go to the Pilot Mountain Business Council Facebook page and click on events.

Pilot Mountain Business Council is a program of Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce and was created to better serve Pilot Mountain businesses. The goal of of the council is to grow the business community and bring businesses together to network and share ideas.

Questions on the event or the Pilot Mountain Business Council can be directed to Randy Collins via email at randy@mtairyncchamber.org.