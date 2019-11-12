15 inducted in Tri-M Honor Society

Members and faculty advisors for Mount Airy High School Tri-M Honor Society Chapter 5548 pose for a picture after a recent induction ceremony for 15 new members. Submitted photo

Mount Airy High School Tri-M Honor Society Chapter 5548 recently inducted 15 new members.

Those inducted were Martin Cooke, Peter Cooke, Anne Kathryn Culler, Nouria Edwards, Damien Harris, Denis Hernandez, Lauren Kirkpatrick, Maggie Louque, Raymond Milian, Mattie Noonkester, Isaac Reyes, Trevin Robinson, Jessica Sawyers, Zachary Starn, and Kasen Taylor.

President Anna Kate Tucker, Vice President Ashlyn Pierce, Secretary Emily Jones, Treasurer Cara Marshall, and Historian Meredith Hensley led the induction ceremony in front of family, friends, teachers, and the Mount Airy High School student body.

The International Tri-M Music Honor Society, founded in 1936, is designed to recognize students for their academic and musical achievements, and 2019 marks the 12th year of Mount Airy High School’s Tri-M Chapter.

