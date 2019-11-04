New Hope honors emergency service workers

Among those honored at New Home Church of Christ’s Firefighter-First Responder-Paramedics Appreciation Day were, from left, Caysee Perkins, Jonathan Freeman, and Jonathan Young, all of whom work as EMTs. Submitted photo

Submitted photo Among those honored at New Home Church of Christ’s Firefighter-First Responder-Paramedics Appreciation Day were, from left, Caysee Perkins, Jonathan Freeman, and Jonathan Young, all of whom work as EMTs. - Submitted photo Among those honored were, from left, Christopher Draughn, Ryan Key, and Chase Lowe, all with the South Surry Volunteer Fire Department. - Submitted photo New Home Church of Christ members who served the food are, from left, front row, Linda White, Ann Smith, Louise Bowman, Edith Payne, Tammy Culler, Debbie Creed, and Wendy Watson; back row, Doug Lamm, Amy Lamm, Mike Culler, Tim Mabe, and Clara Hundley. - Submitted photo New Home Church of Christ members Donna Davis, Laykin Smith, Jama Dixon, and Melissa Draughn also enjoyed the meal. - - Submitted photo Church members, from left, in the foreground, Lois Smith, Geneva Mabe, and Peggy Simpson, along with Gray and Gladys Riddle in the background, pause from their meal for a photo. - - Submitted photo New Home Church of Christ members Nancy Culler, Louise Bowman and Monroe Bowman pose for a picture. - - Submitted photo New Home Church of Christ pastor Tim Smith and his wife, Kim, pose for a picture. - -

New Home Church of Christ held a Firefighter-First Responder-Paramedics Appreciation Day on Oct. 20 to honor area individuals who work in those fields, both as volunteers and professionals.

All totaled, the church served 225 barbecue and chicken meals during the event, organized by Pastor Tim Smith and church members Monroe Bowman and Ron Shropshire.