Danley named grounds maintenance supervisor

Luke Danley will start work Monday as Mount Airy’s grounds maintenance supervisor, after serving as assistant. Submitted photo

Submitted photo Luke Danley will start work Monday as Mount Airy’s grounds maintenance supervisor, after serving as assistant. -

A new grounds maintenance supervisor has been appointed for the city of Mount Airy.

Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis announced last Friday that Luke Danley is assuming that role, which is part of the local parks and rec unit.

Danley, who started work in the position Monday, is replacing Michella Huff. A 25-year municipal employee, Huff was named director of the Surry County Board of Elections last month.

City officials didn’t have far to go to find another grounds maintenance supervisor, since Danley was Huff’s assistant.

“We’re very excited that he’s going to lead the division,” Lewis said of the grounds maintenance arm that has responsibility for Mount Airy’s parks, greenways, cemetery operations, landscaping and beautification activities.

“Luke brings 15 years of experience, knowledge and multiple certifications to our department,” Lewis added regarding the selection of Danley for the supervisory position, which also will include serving as a city staff liaison to Mount Airy’s Appearance and Cemetery commissions.

Danley has an associate degree in horticulture and is a certified arborist through the International Society of Arboriculture. He also holds an ornamental and turf pesticides license issued through the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and a Class B commercial driver’s license.

The role of grounds maintenance supervisor literally has become one of Mount Airy’s most-visible positions, due to Huff’s numerous beautification efforts over the years. These have included the placement of hanging baskets downtown, flower gardens at mini-parks and other locations, seasonal arrangements and streetscape displays, all of which have been meticulously maintained.

Danley is looking forward to continuing Huff’s legacy and confident in his abilities to do that.

“I’ve learned a lot from Michella — she is a great teacher,” the new grounds maintenance supervisor said Friday in vowing to apply all that Huff has taught him in carrying on what she started.

“I’m just excited and ready to hit the ground running,” Danley said.

Lewis also expressed an assurance that the city’s appearance record will be maintained under the new leadership.

“Luke’s expertise and an outstanding grounds maintenance staff will continue making Mount Airy a place where people want to live, visit, work and play,” the parks and recreation director stated.

“He will continue the tradition of excellence that citizens and visitors have become accustomed to seeing — ensuring quality parks, greenways, landscaping and beautification will continue to be a priority for the Grounds Maintenance Division.”

Lewis was unsure Friday how many people applied for the supervisor job, since applicants were processed by human resources personnel.

“The majority of the city positions usually receive right many applicants,” he said.

Luke Danley will start work Monday as Mount Airy’s grounds maintenance supervisor, after serving as assistant. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Luke-Danley-final.jpg Luke Danley will start work Monday as Mount Airy’s grounds maintenance supervisor, after serving as assistant. Submitted photo

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.