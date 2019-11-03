Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Dennis Wendell McRoberts, 53, of Shamrock Terrace Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Sept. 9 for failure to appear in court April 11 in Surry County and June 12 in Yadkin County. He was given a $20,000 secured bond and a Nov. 22 court date in Dobson.

• Jacob Aaron Shinault, 25, of George Chandler Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 9 charging him with violating a domestic violence protection order, dated Sept. 4. He was placed under a $25,000 secured bond and a court date later that day.

• Ronald Nelson Poole, 47, of Emily Lane, Lowgap, was served a warrant Sept. 9, charging him with resisting an officer, dated March 25. He was given a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date in Dobson.

• Daniel Curtis Jones, 39, Quaker Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Sept. 10, charging him with assault, dated Aug. 26. He was released on a written promise to appear in court Sept. 27.

• Vega Luis Angel Garcia, 28, of Rawley Avenue, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 10 for failure to appear in court Dec. 6. He was given a $3,000 secured bond and an Oct. 14 court date.

• Sable Grace Freeman, 20, of Burcham Road, State Road, was served criminal summonses Sept. 10, charging her with second-degree trespassing and assault, dated the day before in Yadkin County. She was given an Oct. 8 court date in Yadkinville.

• Timothy Jessie Corder, 30, of Boaz Lane, Mount Airy, was served warrants Sept. 10, charging him with assault on a female and assault by pointing a gun, both dated Aug. 15. He was not confined and was given a Sept. 17 court date.

• Michael Lee Tuttle, 56, of Indian Trail, Mount Airy, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with driving under the influence. He was given a $10,000 secured bond. No court date was listed.

• Tammy Lee Lewis, 59, of Welcome Baptist Church Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Sept. 11 charging her with passing a worthless check, dated Aug. 20. She was given a Sept. 23 court date.

• Misty Largen Bledsoe, 41, of N.C. 66, Westfield, was served an order for arrest Sept. 11 for failure to appear in court Aug. 27. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Sept. 30 court date.

• Pamela Lynn Dunning, 61, of Beamer Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Sept. 11, charging her with second-degress trespassing, dated Sept. 9. The court date was not listed.

• Natasha Michelle Easter, 34, of Virginia Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 11 for failure to appear in court May 8 on a charge of failure to pay child support. She was placed under a $5,000 secured bond with a Sept. 25 court date.

• Dennis Dwain Angel Sr., 54, of Shay Street, Mount Airy, was served warrants Sept. 12, charging him with two counts of first-degree trespassing, dated Feb. 26 and 27. He was given an Oct. 15 court date.

• Christopher Timothy Williams, 45, of Dusty Lane, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Sept. 12, charging him with communicating threats, dated July 8. He was given an Oct. 15 court date.

