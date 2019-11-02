Surry version of ‘Antiques Roadshow’ planned

Phyllis N. Jeffries displays a Lionel model train that is more than 100 years old to appraiser Walter White during the last “Antiques on Parade” program in 2017. White also will be among those on hand for the next one later this month. Submitted photo

Submitted photo Phyllis N. Jeffries displays a Lionel model train that is more than 100 years old to appraiser Walter White during the last “Antiques on Parade” program in 2017. White also will be among those on hand for the next one later this month. -

DOBSON — No crew from the public television series “Antiques Roadshow” is headed to Surry County, but a local event is on tap which could be considered the next-best thing.

It is billed as “Antiques on Parade,” which is scheduled on Nov. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Shelton-Badgett N.C. Center for Viticulture and Enology on the campus of Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

The gathering planned by the Surry County Historical Society as part of its annual meeting will feature an antique evaluation program, silent auction and catered dinner, for which reservations must be made by next Wednesday at a cost of $15 per person.

Attendees may bring one item for evaluation and enjoy assessments of it by regional antiques experts including Todd Leinbach of Leinbach Realty and Auction in Clemmons; Larry Laster, Laster’s Fine Arts and Antiques, Winston-Salem; Walter White; and Mike Hutchens.

“They bring all sorts of things in that you never knew people had,” Surry Historical Society President Dr. Annette Ayers said of the “Roadshow”-type event, which has been held by the non-profit organization about three times in the past.

The list has included unique jewelry, rare books, old-time medical equipment — “a vast assortment of things,” Ayers added Friday of items making their way to the “Antiques on Parade” event conducted every other year. About 60 people attended the most recent one in November 2017.

“It is a very popular event that people always enjoy,” Ayers said of the program that is being repeated this month by demand.

The silent auction portion of the Nov. 14 gathering will fund many of the Surry County Historical Society’s programs and activities during the year. It is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. that Thursday, with dinner scheduled for 6 p.m. and the antique evaluation from 6 to 8 p.m.

Required reservations for the event can be made by mail to the Surry County Historical Society, P.O. Box 469, Mount Airy, NC, 27030, which must include the number of people in the party and a check payable to that group for the $15-per-person cost.

However, ones mailed must be received before next Wednesday, and otherwise those interested can make reservations by telephone with Surry Historical Society Treasurer Mary Cowles at 336-352-3429 or Ayers at 336-325-2161.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

