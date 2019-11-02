Mount Airy Police Reports

• A traffic crash has led to a Mount Airy resident being jailed on driving while impaired and other charges, according to city police department reports. Ricardo Amado Andres, 48, of 179 Abner Lane, was arrested Wednesday in the 500 block of Penn Street after an incident involving a 2002 Dodge 1500 pickup he was operating.

His blood-alcohol level was determined to be nearly three times the legal limit, and in addition to DWI Andres was charged with having no operator’s license, no liability insurance and an expired-registration violation. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,000 secured bond and slated for a Dec. 9 appearance in District Court.

• Heather Nicole Browning, 33, of Greensboro, was arrested on charges of cyberstalking and assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday, when she was served with warrants for the alleged offenses at Chili’s, listed as Browning’s place of employment. The warrants had been issued the same day through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with Justin Michael Aman, a resident of Park Drive, as the complainant.

Browning was jailed with no bond figure listed, and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Nov. 22.

• A case involving financial card fraud was reported Monday. It involved a known suspect using the debit card of Zachary Alan Washabaugh of High Point to obtain what police records describe as “things of value” at an unspecified business on U.S. 601 earlier in October, with the State Employees Credit Union on South Franklin Road listed as the victim.

• Jennifer Celeste Wright, 46, of 122 Willis Road, was charged with larceny at Walmart on Oct. 25, when she allegedly took items valued at $111. Wright is facing a Dec. 11 District Court appearance.

• A forgery and uttering crime was reported on Oct. 24, which actually occurred on Feb. 3. It involved an incident at Merle Norman Cosmetics on North Main Street, also the location of a business known as 2 Complete U LLC, where a known suspect filled out a check that police records state was owned by Tara Powers, signed the owner’s name on it and passed the check for an undisclosed sum of money.

Also listed as victims are 2 Complete U LLC and Lasha Moore.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred on Oct. 23 at Cook Out on Rockford Street, where a rear door window of a 2005 Chrysler 300 was broken, enabling the theft of a Samsung Galaxy cell phone and case with a total value of $740. Cook Out employees Amanda Faye Hawks and Esteban Dale Parker, both of Airview Drive, were the victims of the crime.

• Meghan Nicole Elias, 30, of 1422 Edgewood Drive, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods at the Goodwill store on Rockford Street on Oct. 23, involving unspecified merchandise. Elias is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 25.

• A case of identity theft was reported on Oct. 23 in which a known suspect accessed the PayPal account of Linda Gatchel of Grace Street and used it to send money to himself. No loss figure was given for the incident that was still under investigation at last report.