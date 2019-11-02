Vets saluted with free dental care

Despite just having a tooth pulled, U.S. Army veteran Dallas Horton of Cana, Virginia, is all smiles as he chats with U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx. The member of Congress who serves Surry County was paying a visit to the office of Dr. John L Gravitte in Mount Airy, where Horton and others who have served their country received free dental care. Tom Joyce | The News

One might think that when former military members need dental services, this would be routinely covered through their VA, or Veterans Affairs, benefits — which often is not the case.

Instead, those who have served their country honorably often end up lacking a basic type of care many people take for granted, simply because they can’t afford to visit a dentist.

However, ex-service members were able to fill that void — along with some teeth — thanks to a special program offered Saturday at the office of Dr. John L. Gravitte and Associates, which provided them dental care for free.

That was the site of the Piedmont’s first Smiles for FREEdom charitable event, which involved a partnership between Gravitte’s office and the national Smiles For FREEdom organization. Gravitte, members of his staff and other dental professionals and volunteers, numbering about 60 altogether, spent the day delivering a wide range of services.

The event was open to both former service members and active military personnel.

Around 100 veterans were expected to show up throughout the day, based on a pre-screening session held in October, and the need for such care was clear due to what is and is not covered by VA benefit programs.

“For me, it was a big learning experience,” Amanda Fretwell, marketing director of the Gravitte dental office, said of the harsh realities of VA services she encountered while helping to organize Saturday’s event.

To qualify for free Veterans Affairs dental care, someone who’s been in the military must be largely disabled. Or they must have a service-related injury to their face or mouth which also affects the teeth, Fretwell mentioned as a full waiting room of patients and family members sat nearby.

Making a difference

Joe Davis of Winston-Salem, who was among those treated Saturday, is an example of a veteran who has suffered as a result of this void in coverage.

Davis served in the U.S. Army from 1975-89, and had teeth filled during his military time, and now the fillings are still intact, but some of his teeth were decaying and needed attention.

The veteran living on a fixed income had no luck at a VA facility in Kernersville, and also tried multiple places in Winston-Salem which offer discount dental services.

“And they’re so backed up,” he said while seated in Gravitte’s waiting room.

“I went to Forsyth Tech for dental care, and it’s expensive,” Davis said of the community college that has a Dental Education Clinic.

So after hearing about the event Saturday in Mount Airy, Davis and his sister, Tina Holder of High Point, made the short trip to Mount Airy. “I just thought if he could get it done for free I was going to bring him up here,” Holder said.

“It’s a great service, because I can’t afford dental insurance,” Davis explained. “I’m on Medicare.”

Congresswoman pays visit

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, whose congressional district includes Surry County, stopped by Gravitte’s office during Saturday’s event to chat with veterans and greet staff members and volunteers busily providing the dental services.

“She’s so supportive of veterans — that’s why it was so important for her to be here,” Fretwell explained.

Aside from the apparent void regarding dental care, Foxx told a reporter during her visit that she believes the overall services provided at Veterans Affairs facilities have improved in recent years. That included eliminating what was the main deficiency.

“It has been the wait time that they have had to get service,” Foxx said in reference to horror stories of vets dying before they could even get an appointment sometimes months in advance.

But she credited efforts mounted since President Donald Trump took office with making a difference, including both legislatively and executive orders issued by Trump designed to weed out “dead weight” among Veterans Affairs administrators.

“For example, I used to get a bunch of complaints about the VA hospital in Salisbury,” Foxx said. And the main complaint was that no one there would answer the telephone when veterans or family members called.

Foxx said the woman in charge of the hospital said it needed more equipment to better process incoming calls, but the member of Congress disagreed, indicating that the only thing lacking was personnel who cared enough to pick up the phone.

“Veterans seem pleased with the way things are going,” Foxx said of various changes made.

One of those she talked with Saturday was Dallas Horton of Cana, Virginia, who had a tooth pulled.

But the former Army member, who served from 1957-66, claimed to have another reason for coming to Gravitte’s office — “all the good-looking women in here,” he said.

“I didn’t come in to get my tooth pulled,” he joked.

Fretwell, the marketing director for Dr. Gravitte, said the office was happy to be able to assist veterans with the day of free care.

Most people in the area are familiar with annual Dentistry from the Heart events his office has conducted since 2014 to supply dental services to folks in general, which aided 117 patients during the most recent one in April.

Saturday was the first “give-back” day for veterans, Fretwell said, with the event kicked off by a ceremony featuring the North Surry High School JROTC and a local Boy Scout troop.

Along with the staff at Gravitte’s office, others assisting included representatives from the Forsyth Technical Community College dentistry program and the Dental Club of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

“We also have some of our patients who have volunteered as well,” Fretwell said Saturday.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

