SCC starting two dance classes in Pilot

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Surry Community College will be starting two remote classes this week covering dancing.

• Line Dance class will be held each Thursday, starting this week through Dec. 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. There’s no need to feel left out at weddings and other parties when you can easily learn all the latest line dances in this fun, four-week course with Instructor Pat Adkins. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $35 are required.

• Shag Dance lessons will be offered on Thursdays through Dec. 5, from 7:45 to 9:15 p.m. at The Pilot Center. With several venues in the area for outdoor concerts and shagging, you won’t regret learning the quintessential summer dance of the Carolinas in this engaging course. The class is suitable for dancers of all levels. Partners are encouraged, but not required. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $35 are required.

For more information on these classes, call (336) 386-3618. Keep up with all the Personal Enrichment classes at SCC by following @surrypersonalenrichment on Facebook.

