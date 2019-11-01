Westfield PTO holding bazaar

The Westfield Elementary PTO will be looking to stir up some early holiday spirit on Saturday as they sponsor its fourth annual Holiday Bazaar.

The bazaar will take place from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. in the Westfield Elementary School gymnasium, located at 273 Jessup Grove Church Road.

The annual event is planned as a way of allowing local residents an opportunity to do Christmas shopping while also supporting the school and local businesses and entrepreneurs.

Vendors receive all proceeds from sales but pay a table fee to take part. The school receives proceeds from concessions sold and funds raised.

Admission is free and a vendor raffle will feature, for a $1 donation, an opportunity to take home a basket filled with vendor favorites.

This year’s line-up will feature close to 20 vendors offering an assortment of items. Past shows have featured offerings such as jewelry, clothing, crafts, handmade soaps, baked goods and items from local vendors representing nationally known companies.

Vendors’ offerings will include wooden signs and art work as well as the popular Usborne Books for children. Assorted Christmas-themed items are always prominently mixed among the displays.

Concessions will be available throughout the day and will include hot dogs, doughnuts, coffee and ciders among the items offered.

“Doing a holiday-themed event now seems to work well for us,” said Westfield PTO President Jessica Yarboro. “People like to get a jump on their holidays before everything gets so busy.”

According to Yarboro, proceeds from the day will be donated by the PTO to the Westfield Elementary School General Fund.

“The funds are used by the school to help as needed,” she said. “This helps to provide behavior awards and lunches for the Student of the Month. Last year we were able to purchase five cafeteria tables and some DARE t-shirts.”

“We want to invite everyone out, for an enjoyable day of shopping and seeing neighbors as they support their school, their local businesses and community,” Yarboro continued.

For more information on the day, the school can be reached at 336-351-2745.