Great Chili Cook-off coming to Pilot

The Pilot Mountain Civic Club has announced plans for a new community fundraiser as they host the club’s first chili cook-off.

The event will feature an assortment of local restaurants competing to see which can claim the title of serving Pilot Mountain’s favorite chili.

“We invited ten restaurants to take part” civic club representative Al McDonald said. “Seven of them said they would be a part of this. We were pleased with that response and believe we’ll have a good representation of Pilot Mountain restaurants on hand.”

Participating restaurants will include The Pilot Diner and All Sauced Up from Highway 52 Bypass, Hilda’s Place, The Sqeeze Box and The Tilted Ladder from Main Street and Cousin Gary’s and Mountain View Restaurant from Key Street.

“Each of them will be providing chili and a server. They’ll be using their own recipes and it’s up to them what they bring,” McDonald said.

The event is scheduled to take place on Main Street from 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 7, just before the Town of Pilot Mountain Tree Lighting and annual Christmas Parade.

Residents will have the opportunity to taste samples from the restaurants of their choice and can then purchase a bowl of their favorite chili to enjoy.

At the end of the competition, a winner will be named and presented a plaque, based on the selection of a panel of judges composed of Pilot Mountain’s mayor and town commissioners.

“We’re a non-profit group,” McDonald explained. “We help people who have been burned out and try to help where we see a need in the community, including community projects. We’ve been providing scholarships for a long time. We’re able to help a lot of people and this will let us help more.”

According to McDonald, the event should add to the festivities on a day when local residents annually gather to celebrate the holidays.

“People enjoy chili in the winter,” he said. “Cook-offs are a seasonal thing and a lot of churches and organizations have done good with them. We’re excited about this and we hope to see it become an annual event.”